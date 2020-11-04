SAS star reveals how Firass made her cry

Sabrina Frederick has opened up about an incident on SAS Australia where Firass Dirani made her cry.

The AFLW player has been the standout recruit on the brutal reality show so far with the SAS Australia instructors calling her "extremely impressive", "phenomenal" and praising her "strength and mentality".

But Frederick told news.com.au today that her strength was tested by Dirani due to a series of comments he made to her throughout filming.

"When you live with complete strangers in that environment, emotions are high anyway, so I'll precursor with that," Frederick said. "However, I just have never been forced to live with someone that just constantly was … I don't know … I can't even explain … constantly doing things to get us in trouble.

"Personally, he would just say one line comments to me every day," she explained. "I'm an emotional person. Don't get me wrong, I look like a hard a**e on the show but I'm a very emotional person and a caring person and for me, I couldn't understand why he was saying the things that he was saying to me."

Eventually, Dirani's comments became too much and Frederick burst into tears.

"Just on that one day he got me and I just lost it," she told news.com.au. "I'm a very honest person with my emotions and of course I don't want to cry on camera but at the same time that's how I felt at the time.

"It's an interesting relationship between me and him - we just didn't get on."

Frederick told news.com.au she "can't remember word for word" what Dirani said to upset her, but it had to do with his refusal to accept responsibility for his rebellious behaviour which saw all the recruits punished as a result.

"I think because he was so adamant that he hadn't done anything wrong the whole time, that put me in a shock," she told news.com.au.

"I'm so used to being in a team environment where you take responsibility. I couldn't understand why he would say things and just disregard them or say he didn't say those things or that he didn't do things to make us get punished. I'd be in disbelief that I could even hear that come out of his mouth.

"I think that's what tipped me over the edge," Frederick said. "It wasn't so much the action, it was more the complete disregard for those actions that I think tipped me over."

The AFL player said that Dirani did apologise for upsetting her, but added she wasn't convinced it was genuine.

"It took a while for him to apologise and I don't know if he apologised to me because he meant it or because someone told him to, I don't know," she told news.com.au. "But by the time he did apologise, for me personally, it didn't mean anything. I even said, 'I appreciate your apology but just so you know, I don't believe you.'

"I'm a really straight up honest person and I needed him to know that. I feel like not many people in there actually told him how they had felt from his actions, I think they shied away from it. For me it was a real opportunity to say, 'look, this is what you've done and you've upset me,' but I didn't get the response that I wanted," she said.

SABRINA VS HONEY BADGER

Frederick sparked controversy in the first week of SAS Australia when she was told she could pick a recruit to take on in a boxing challenge and chose Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins.

Singer Guy Sebastian said he "felt sick" watching the fight and some viewers criticised Cummins for agreeing to it in the first place.

"I did think it was going to raise some eyebrows but I didn't think it was going to blow up the way it did," Frederick told news.com.au.

"I also didn't think that people would go after Nick the way that people did. I was more saddened that people had gone after him when I made that choice and I dragged him into that situation."

Frederick added: "I'm really thankful that he gave me the opportunity to just go in and not hold back, that was the whole reason why I picked him in the first place."

