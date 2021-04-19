SAS Australia’s full celeb cast revealed
Channel 7 has today announced the full cast of celebrities set to compete on season two of gruelling reality TV contest SAS Australia.
There are plenty of athletes in the mix - among them, controversial NFL star Sam Burgess - as well as a celebrity chef, several actors and even a pampered socialite.
Here's the full cast list:
Alicia Molik - Tennis Champion
Bonnie Anderson - Singer / Actress
Brynne Edelsten - Socialite
Dan Ewing - Actor
Emma Husar - Former Politician
Erin Holland - TV Presenter
Heath Shaw - AFL Star
Isabelle Cornish - Actress
Jana Pittman - Dual Olympian
Jessica Peris - Sprinter
Jett Kenny - Ironman
John Steffensen - Olympic Runner
Kerri Pottharst - Beach Volleyball Olympian
Koby Abberton - Former professional surfer
Manu Feildel - Celebrity Chef
Mark Philippoussis - Tennis Legend
Pete Murray - Singer-Songwriter
Sam Burgess - NRL Star
No word on an air date yet for SAS Australia season two. The first season of the reality show was a runaway hit for Seven - but a bumpier ride for the celebs who took part, who were met with frequent social media controversies about their behaviour on the show.
Industry site TV Blackbox went as far as to say that actor Firass Dirani's behaviour as a contestant had "killed his TV career".
Despite all that, a Seven spokesperson last November insisted they had been inundated with celebrities "begging" to take part in the show.
"We have been inundated with Aussie celebs wanting to take part and there are some good surprises on the shortlist," they said.
And you can expect today's announced celebs are already deep into training for the show, which will see them attempt to complete gruelling SAS-style physical challenges under the gruff tutelage of Ant Middleton and his team.
"Once cast they are given a training program. Ideally they need at least three months to get SAS 'fit' in a physical sense, but getting into the right mindset is up to the individual."
And while season two hasn't even aired yet, applications are now open for the third season of SAS Australia - and this time, they're seeking everyday (non-famous) Aussies to apply.
