SANTA TALKS: Did you make the nice list this year?

Santa Clause, pictured here with Mrs Claus, remains tight lipped on how many children in southwest Queensland made the ‘nice’ list this Christmas. Picture: Ellen Ransley

NAUGHTY or nice? That was the question on one man’s lips as he took time from his jam-packed schedule to pause and read over a list of names.

Boys and girls living in the Western Downs, Maranoa, Balonne, Murweh, Bulloo, Quilpie, Blackall-Tambo and Paroo shires are hoping for a visit from Santa Claus next week, but the man in red is staying tight-lipped on whether he’ll make those visits.

“I keep looking over my list right up until the very last minute,” he told News .

“The song says I check my list twice, but in actual fact it could be 10 times, you can never be too sure.

“For the most part it seems most of the boys and girls of southwest Queensland have been nice.

“I have been overwhelmed to see how helpful so many of them have been with their parents, helping out on farms, behaving in school and looking after their friends.

“I have been all over the world but I have never seen a place as dry as this part of the world.

“It makes me smile to know that despite how hard things are, so many boys and girls continue to be good, so I know there will be quite a lot of them receiving a token of my appreciation come Christmas morning.”

Mr Claus said he and his wife had always loved Australia and had often thought about retiring to the Sunshine State.

“I think I would probably move my workshop to Queensland if it wasn’t so hot,” he said.

“The people in Queensland, particularly those from the bush, are some of the nicest people I’ve ever met.

“Their spirits are unbreakable. Merry Christmas to you all.”