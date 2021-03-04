Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A woman has faced court on almost 500 fraud charges after allegedly transferring cash from a vet clinic into accounts belonging to her and her husband.
A woman has faced court on almost 500 fraud charges after allegedly transferring cash from a vet clinic into accounts belonging to her and her husband.
Crime

Woman fights 500 vet hospital fraud charges

by Amber Wilson
4th Mar 2021 2:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A SANDY Bay woman has pleaded not guilty to almost 500 fraud charges after she allegedly transferred hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Bellerive veterinary clinic into accounts belonging to her and her husband.

Each alleged transfer between 2017 and 2019 ranged from a few hundred dollars to several thousand dollars.

Rachel Naomi Perri, 48, appeared in the Hobart Magistrates Court on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to 497 counts of computer-related fraud and one count of using a computer with intent to defraud.

According to court documents, police allege Ms Perri used online banking to transfer money from the Tasmanian Veterinary Services for her own benefit.

The company runs an animal hospital at Clarence Street, Bellerive.

Ms Perri will appear in the Supreme Court of Tasmania over the charges on June 7.

Originally published as Sandy Bay woman fights 500 vet hospital fraud charges

court crime fraud police

Just In

    All-Star feud erupts

    All-Star feud erupts
    • 4th Mar 2021 3:26 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dalby SES hero rewarded for breaking down gender barriers

        Premium Content Dalby SES hero rewarded for breaking down gender barriers

        Community A Dalby State Emergency Service group leader has been recognised for her tireless efforts to empower women in a primarily male dominated organisation.

        • 4th Mar 2021 2:40 PM
        Dalby man ‘racially’ abused juvenile in broad daylight

        Premium Content Dalby man ‘racially’ abused juvenile in broad daylight

        Crime A group of youths were the subject of a torrent of abuse and racial comments from a...

        • 4th Mar 2021 2:39 PM
        BIG READ: Leahy outlines key issues for Warrego to parliament

        Premium Content BIG READ: Leahy outlines key issues for Warrego to...

        News Road upgrades, fruit pickers, hospitals, and the property market are just some of...

        Queensland’s medical experts want baby killer Folbigg freed

        Premium Content Queensland’s medical experts want baby killer Folbigg freed

        Crime Queensland doctors back new medical theory to free Kathleen Folbigg