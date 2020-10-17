Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Serious erosion is continuing to cause concerns on Clarkes Beach in Byron Bay. Some of the beach access points remain closed as of Friday, September 18.
Serious erosion is continuing to cause concerns on Clarkes Beach in Byron Bay. Some of the beach access points remain closed as of Friday, September 18.
News

Sandbagging to save cafe from falling into the sea

Cathy Adams
16th Oct 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 17th Oct 2020 5:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TEMPORARY coastal work will be undertaken on one of Australia's most famous beaches to protect a cafe under threat from erosion.

The Department of Planning, Industry and Environment will undertake temporary coastal

protection work at Clarkes Beach at Byron Bay.

File photo of Clarke's beach Cafe at Byron Bay. PicDavid/Clark
File photo of Clarke's beach Cafe at Byron Bay. PicDavid/Clark

Dependent on conditions, including the tide, the works will commence the week commencing

October 19 and take up to three weeks to complete.

The sandbagging will provide temporary protection for the Beach Byron Bay Cafe until its

operation on Crown land at the site can be reconfigured to provide a longer-term solution,

including a phased retreat from the current advancing coastal erosion if required.

The department is working closely with Byron Shire Council, the cafe leaseholder and

other authorities to ensure public safety is maintained and that the environmental and

heritage values of this important site are protected.

beach erosion byron shire council clarkes beach byron bay northern rivers councils
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New home sales soar as Queenslanders snap up grants

        Premium Content New home sales soar as Queenslanders snap up grants

        Property Thousands of Queenslanders have snapped up the $25,000 grants for new home builds and major renovation, with new home sales booming above pre-COVID levels.

        Border decision put off as NSW COVID cluster grows

        Premium Content Border decision put off as NSW COVID cluster grows

        News NSW ’on the verge’ of Crossroads-style cluster

        UPDATE: Warrego Hwy open after truck spill

        Premium Content UPDATE: Warrego Hwy open after truck spill

        News EAST and west bound traffic is now flowing after a truck lost its load on the...

        Councils shoot down astronomy tourism project at Bunyas

        Premium Content Councils shoot down astronomy tourism project at Bunyas

        News AN IDEA to create an astronomy-tourist destination at the Bunya Mountains has been...