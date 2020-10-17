Sandbagging to save cafe from falling into the sea
TEMPORARY coastal work will be undertaken on one of Australia's most famous beaches to protect a cafe under threat from erosion.
The Department of Planning, Industry and Environment will undertake temporary coastal
protection work at Clarkes Beach at Byron Bay.
Dependent on conditions, including the tide, the works will commence the week commencing
October 19 and take up to three weeks to complete.
The sandbagging will provide temporary protection for the Beach Byron Bay Cafe until its
operation on Crown land at the site can be reconfigured to provide a longer-term solution,
including a phased retreat from the current advancing coastal erosion if required.
The department is working closely with Byron Shire Council, the cafe leaseholder and
other authorities to ensure public safety is maintained and that the environmental and
heritage values of this important site are protected.