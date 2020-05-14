Menu
Samsung's top of the range 8K television, the Q950TS.
Samsung unveils Australian prices for new 8K television range

14th May 2020 10:01 AM

SAMSUNG has announced the Australian availability and pricing of its 2020 QLED 8K range, Q950T and Q8500.

Prices range from under $10,000 through to almost $22,000 for the top model.

The tech giant says the 82-inch, 75-inch and 65-inch screen sizes, has been designed to meet Australians demand for larger screen formats.

"Last year, Samsung was the first brand to launch 8K TV in Australia. We're again pioneering the category with further breakthroughs in TV and home entertainment with the launch of the next generation in 8K QLED TV experiences,'' said Hass Mahdi, Director of AV, Samsung Electronics Australia.

The Q950T QLED 8K is the marquee television in Samsung's 2020 range and is the ultimate big-screen that can deliver content that is breathtakingly real.

Remarkably, it  is thinner than a 5 cent piece.

Samsung's top 8K television looks pretty nice in pictures.
Pricing and availability

The QLED 8K range is now available from Samsung's website and all leading retailers.

Q950T
85-inch                 $21,999
75-inch                 $13,499
65-inch                 $9,999


Q800T
82-inch                 $11,649
75-inch                 $8,699
65-inch                 $6,399

