Former politician's alleged attack on ex-partner revealed

Salim Mehajer’s been charged with carrying out violent assaults against his ex-girlfriend over a three-year period, including one horror alleged last act.

Salim Mehajer’s been charged with carrying out violent assaults against his ex-girlfriend over a three-year period, including one horror alleged last act.

Disgraced property developer Salim Mehajer allegedly attacked and choked his glamorous ex-girlfriend during a "series of violent assaults" spanning almost three years, a court has heard.

Police visited Mr Mehajer at Silverwater's remand centre on Wednesday and laid several domestic violence charges against him following investigations into reports made late last year by Melissa Tysoe, 31.

He faced Burwood Local Court the same day where he pleaded not guilty to four counts of common assault, one of stalk or intimidate and one of intentionally choking a person with recklessness.

Salim Mehajer has been charged with assaulting ex-girlfriend Melissa Tysoe.

The couple were believed to have been dating for about three years before the allegations surfaced, having met at a party in Vaucluse on New Year's Eve in 2017.

Model and finance graduate Ms Tysoe reported her allegations to police on December 21, 2020, and had an interim AVO granted on her behalf as officers investigated her claims.

Police allege in court documents that Mr Mehajer first assaulted his ex-lover in April 2018 while his last attack was on November 4 of last year, when he is accused of choking her.

"In December 2020, officers from Auburn Police Area Command received reports a 31-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted and threatened by a man, known to her," NSW Police said in a statement.

"Following inquiries, officers from Auburn Police Area Command attended a correctional facility in Silverwater … and arrested a 34-year-old man.

"He was charged with four counts of common assault (DV), stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm (domestic), and intentionally choke etc person with recklessness (DV).

"He was refused bail to appear before Burwood Local Court the same day."

The couple used to share snaps of their relationship on Instagram.

It comes as the former Auburn deputy mayor now faces five counts of contravening the AVO, granted on December 23, despite being confined to a prison cell.

Police will allege Mr Mehajer has tried on several occasions to pressure Ms Tysoe into dropping the allegations against him.

He was first charged with one count of breaking the order on December 30.

The fresh charges were also laid on Wednesday and revealed as the 34-year-old was denied bail for the third time in a week at Parramatta Local Court on Thursday.

Salim Mehajer was last a free man on November 27. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi

Mr Mehajer has not been a free man since November when he was taken into custody after his bail was revoked in the wake of being found guilty at trial of perjury and perverting the course of justice.

The Lidcombe man is set to appeal the verdicts and unsuccessfully applied for bail in the District Court on Monday as he prepares his case.

On Wednesday Mr Mehajer appeared before Burwood Local Court where he was refused bail on the domestic violence charges laid that same day.

He then fronted Parramatta Local Court on Thursday, which heard he had been hit with additional charges of allegedly breaching the AVO banning him from contacting Ms Tysoe.

Melissa ‘Missy’ Tysoe made allegations of assault in December. Picture: Instagram

His lawyer Javid Faiz argued the former politician should be released and strict bail conditions would allay any fears that Ms Tysoe would be at risk.

Magistrate Rodney Brender denied his third release application in four days, telling the court the alleged target in the AVO breaches, Ms Tysoe, was also allegedly the victim of "a series of violent assaults".

At an appearance earlier this month Mr Mehajer denied contacting Ms Tysoe and blamed one of his sisters for messaging his ex without his knowledge.

Police allege, however, that Ms Mehajer has become "fixated" with his former partner and has committed "persistent breaches" of the AVO from behind bars.

Salim Mehajer and ex Melissa Tysoe in happier times.

The court has previously heard that Mehajer is accused of giving "instructions" to his sister to convince Ms Tysoe to drop the AVO and allegations against him during a phone call from jail.

Sergeant Ashton Solomon said on Thursday there had subsequently been more attempts to reach Ms Tysoe.

"The accused has shown unrelenting willingness to try to contact the victim," he told the court.

"He's basically putting pressure on the victim to withdraw the AVO."

Police will allege Mr Mehajer's conversations with his sister have been caught on tape recordings.

Mr Mehajer has a Supreme Court bail application listed on January 28, which if successful could overrule the decisions made in lower courts.

The assault charges will return to Burwood Local Court on February 25, while the AVO allegations are back in Parramatta Local Court on February 2.

Originally published as Salim's alleged horror violence to ex