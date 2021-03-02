Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
REVEALED: Two Western Downs council run nursing homes have reported the duty of care is so dismal that an immediate audit needs to take place. Pic: Supplied
REVEALED: Two Western Downs council run nursing homes have reported the duty of care is so dismal that an immediate audit needs to take place. Pic: Supplied
News

Safety issues identified at Western Downs nursing homes

Peta McEachern
1st Mar 2021 1:07 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

There are growing concerns in the community for the health and safety of elderly residents at two nursing home facilities on the Western Downs after the council revealed significant safety concerns surrounding care at the Tarcoola Aged Care Facility in Tara.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

The Tarcoola nursing home is owned and operated by the Western Downs Council, who detailed failings at the Tara facility and the Carinya Aged Care Facility in Miles, in a letter to the resident's families on Friday, February 26.

"Council has recently identified systemic safety and quality issues at our Tarcoola Residential Aged Care that are of significant concern to council," the letter read.

"Both age care facilities have long faced significant challenges in retaining quality and accredited staff.

"The ongoing problem is the product of several contributing factors and issues faced by the aged care and health industry broadly."

The council said as a result of multiple failings the Age Care Quality and Safety Commission will be conducting audits at both facilities.

"The results of the audit will be reported back to the council at which time it will assess its ability of operating it's residential aged care facilities in accordance with (current government standards)."

Community Newsletter SignUp

"In addition to the urgent audit council is also continuing with its efforts to recruit Clinical Leading staff at Tarcoola to ensure adequate levels of care are being provided."

A council spokeswoman said the health and safety of the age care residents under their charge remains a high priority.

"Ensuring its aged care residents have access to safe, quality care is of the utmost priority and Council must have absolute confidence its aged care facilities are operating safely both legislatively and ethically," she said.

The Chinchilla News asked the council what issues were flagged as needing auditing, and how long they've been aware of the "significant" safety issues.

However, the council did not respond to these questions.

The council also declined to give assurances to the families who have entrusted loved ones to Tarcoola and Carinya that their elderly family members are in safe hands.

 

 

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

Want more?

 

Want to stay up to date with the latest news from Chinchilla and the Western Downs? Sign up to our alerts here.

aged care home aged care quality and safety commission carinya care tarcoola western downs regional council

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Queenslanders left their Govt for dead in COVID recovery

        Premium Content How Queenslanders left their Govt for dead in COVID recovery

        News As the Premier trades barbs with the federal Treasurer, shocking figures show how Queenslanders took economic security into their own hands during the pandemic.

        • 2nd Mar 2021 5:15 AM
        Man punches security guard during violent pub assault

        Premium Content Man punches security guard during violent pub assault

        Crime A Dalby man rained down blows upon a security guard after he was refused entry to a...

        Teen kicks man down stairs for sitting next to ex partner

        Premium Content Teen kicks man down stairs for sitting next to ex partner

        Crime A Dalby teenager became enraged when he saw his ex-girlfriend sit next to another...

        Here’s when the Western Downs is expected to get rain

        Premium Content Here’s when the Western Downs is expected to get rain

        Weather Showers and hot weather will hit the Western Downs this week in the wake of a...