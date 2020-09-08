Safety failure: Missing ship had list of issues

A total of 25 safety deficiencies were reported in the past 18 months relating to the livestock carrier which sank in the East China Sea with the loss of its crew and 5800 cattle.

A Townsville-trained veterinarian, Lukas Orda, remains missing with the search suspended on Friday because of rough seas whipped up by a second typhoon in the area.

Lukas Orda, missing with the live cattle ship Gulf Livestock 1 in the South China Sea with a cargo of 5800 cattle and a crew of 43 including two Australians. Photo: Facebook

RELATED: Wife prays for return of husband missing at sea

One of two survivors has told the Japanese Coast Guard the engines of the carrier, Gulf Livestock 1, failed during Typhoon Maysak about 100 nautical miles west of Japan's Amami Islands. The vessel turned broadside to the waves, capsized and sank.

The Panamanian-flagged carrier was en route to China from New Zealand on charter to Melbourne-based Australasian Global Exports.

European shipping database Equasis shows 25 safety deficiencies were issued on the carrier during inspections in ports, including some relating to its main engine.

An inspection on the ship in Townsville in May this year identified deficiencies to its navigation, while an inspection in Broome last year found seven deficiencies relating to labour conditions and navigation safety.

RELATED: Search suspended for missing live export ship

In December last year an inspection in Panjang, Indonesia, identified deficiencies relating to its propulsion and auxiliary machinery, its working and living conditions, its emergency systems and log book compliance.

The 11,947-tonne ship was built in 2002, originally as a container boxship, and its last survey was in 2016.

The Federal Department of Agriculture last year reprimanded Australasian Global Exports for failing to ensure livestock were sourced in accordance with China's requirements.

On Friday, Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said he would carefully monitor the outcome of any investigation into the incident.

He expressed the government's and wider farming community's "shared concern" for the welfare of the Australians and all the crew missing after this "terrible incident".

"The incident underscores the risks that are sometimes involved in conducting our agricultural trade both domestically and internationally," Mr Littleproud said.

According to Equasis, the vessel's international safety manager is Germany's Marconsult Schiffarht, while its commercial manager is Jordan-based Hijazi & Ghosheh Co.

The ship's owner, Dubai-based Gulf Navigation Holding PJSC, said it was monitoring the situation closely.

Originally published as Safety failure: Missing ship had list of issues