SAD LOSS: Memories shared of mum who crusaded for cats

Suzie Townsend, founder of Fraser Coast Cat Rescue, sadly passed away on Saturday.

When his mum became seriously ill last week, Connor Townsend rushed to be by her side.

On Friday, the 20-year-old had his final conversation with his mum, much-loved Fraser Coast Cat Rescue founder Suzie Townsend, before she was placed in an induced coma.

Battling a chest infection and pneumonia, Suzie died early on Saturday morning.

This week, Suzie has been remembered as a community leader, someone who dedicated her time to rescuing cats and educating the public.

She was a mentor and friend to many.

But to Connor she was mum, someone who instilled a love of felines in him from a young age.

He has memories of caring for endless litters of kittens alongside his mum, some of which needed regular feeding every three to four hours.

It was a job he and his mum shared, such was their dedication to the cause.

Connor Townsend following in his mum Suzie's footsteps with his love of cats.

He remembers seeing the efforts to educate the public pay dividends, with fewer kittens coming into the rescue organisation as the message to desex started getting through.

During Covid, Suzie lost her job at Enzos on the Beach, where she had been a valued employee.

She had gained employment at Cauldron Brewery a few months ago, Connor said, and enjoyed her new job.

He remembers countless fun moments with his mum, watching movies, hanging out together at Timezone and of course, looking after cats together.

Connor said his mum didn't consider herself to have many friends, but the outpouring of grief since she passed had proven otherwise.

He said she was well known for her big heart.

"She was loved by many people."