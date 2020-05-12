Sacked Nova boss sues, massive salary revealed

SACKED radio boss Jay Walkerden's generous salary has been revealed after he sued his former employer alleging they breached his employment contract by failing to pay him $216,316.

In his claim filed in the District Court in Brisbane, Walkerden alleges top-rating Nova 106.9 Pty Ltd owes him the cash because they didn't give him six months notice when they sacked him "with immediate effect" on March 16.

Walkerden claims he was earning $336,033 a year and had worked for the radio station for eight years and 28 weeks when he was let go, court documents state.

Former Nova boss Jay Walkerden is suing after he was sacked. Photo Mark Cranitch.

He was also entitled to annual bonuses of up to $32,000 if the station reached number one in the Gfk Media Research surveys, the claim states.

The station was number one in Brisbane in the April 16 GfK survey.

Walkerden left Nova Entertainment after an internal investigation following an alleged confrontation involving a male announcer on 106.9's Ash, Kip, Luttsy & Susie breakfast show.

Walkerden - the station's Brisbane general manager and program director, and Nova's head of podcasting - was on a Californian trip with the crew in late February when the alleged incident occurred.

The Courier-Mail, which broke the news of the investigation earlier this year, understands that complaints from three Nova employees triggered the probe.

Walkerden's total claim for $216,316 is made up of six months' salary, plus $47,820 in long service leave and $480 in telephone allowances.

Jay Walkerden, with wife Katie Mattin, was sacked after an incident with an on-air announcer. Photo: Steve Pohlner

Walkerden's lawyers have made an alternate claim for the same amount pleading wrongful dismissal if he fails in his claim for breach of the terms of his employment contract.

Nova 106.9 Pty Ltd said they were unable to comment because they had not received the claim.

Walkerden, who is married to afternoon announcer Katie Mattin, has previously told The Courier Mail that it was personally and professionally devastating to receive an email telling him that his time was up at Nova.

"I am proud of the work, results and leadership demonstrated over nine fantastic years with Nova in Brisbane and have always acted with integrity and empathy with our on and off air teams and clients," Walkerden said.

Originally published as Sacked Nova boss sues, massive salary revealed