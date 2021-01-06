Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Another top-level athlete has turned to creating adult content on OnlyFans after her career ended at age 22.
Another top-level athlete has turned to creating adult content on OnlyFans after her career ended at age 22.
Celebrity

Sacked football star’s saucy turn

by Isabelle Barker
6th Jan 2021 9:40 AM

Former top level footballer Madelene Wright has launched an OnlyFans account after being sacked by her club at the start of December.

The 22-year-old was axed by English club Charlton after controversial videos of her swigging champagne while driving and inhaling from a balloon were uploaded to Snapchat.

Now the star has decided to showcase her talents off the pitch, by revealing to her 140,000 fans on Twitter and Instagram that she has set up an OnlyFans page.

Wright posted a video to her social media profiles with the caption "check the bio.." in reference to her new account on the X-rated site.

She is charging more than $50 for a monthly subscription to her page - and is the latest in a growing list of athletes which also includes Australia's Angelina Graovac and Renee Gracie to join the platform.

The news has sent her fans into meltdown, but one Twitter user saw the funnier side by joking: "Signed up and she's stood there doing kick ups."

Wright has been without a club for a month since Charlton let her go after a series of controversial videos were uploaded to Snapchat.

Madelene Wright was sacked by Charlton.
Madelene Wright was sacked by Charlton.

It is understood that in the clips the 22-year-old can be seen at a party with friends, where a number of people were inhaling from balloons.

A second video allegedly showed the former Championship footballer drinking champagne while driving her luxury Range Rover.

After the clips were shared on social media, Charlton Athletic confirmed that Wright's registration had been cancelled and that she will no longer play for the club.

- The Sun

Originally published as Sacked football star's saucy turn

She is the latest athlete to turn to OnlyFans.
She is the latest athlete to turn to OnlyFans.
madelene wright onlyfans

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Western Downs set for drenching as trough moves across region

        Premium Content Western Downs set for drenching as trough moves across...

        News The Bureau of Meteorology says the Western Downs is set for a wet week. Here’s how many millimetres of rain you can expect:

        ARRESTED: Juvenile caught in Chinchilla yard charged

        Premium Content ARRESTED: Juvenile caught in Chinchilla yard charged

        News Chinchilla police have arrested a teenager who was busted lurking in a resident’s...

        JobKeeper: How the latest cuts impact you

        Premium Content JobKeeper: How the latest cuts impact you

        News Here's everything you need to know about the new Jobkeeper cuts

        Six Chinchilla homes broken into during NYE crime spree

        Premium Content Six Chinchilla homes broken into during NYE crime spree

        News With over six homes being broken into in just one night, Chinchilla’s property...