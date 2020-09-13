Menu
MONEY FOR ROADS: Member for Maranoa David Littleproud at the Warwick and District War Memorial Aerodrome. Picture: File
Rural Western Downs roads given $1 million boost

Sam Turner
13th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
RURAL roads in the Western Downs will undergo vital improvements courtesy of a $1 million investment from the Federal Government.

Maranoa MP David Littleproud announced the funding on September 10 through the Drought Communities Programme Extension (DCPE).

“One of my goals as the Member for Maranoa is to continue improving our public infrastructure, highways and roads for safety, more efficient movement of goods and so that we are better connected with our community,” he said.

“This project on the Western Downs involves over 45 kilometres of gravel re-sheeting to rural roads, which will improve the safety and all-weather access for both primary producers and local residents.

“It is pleasing to see the Western Downs Regional Council prioritising transport infrastructure in the region, as these upgrades will help to get locals home quicker and safer, while also generating local employment and boosting community sustainability.”

This funding is part of the Federal Government’s $10 billion drought response, in an effort to help communities become resilient and better prepared for the next drought, according to Mr Littleproud.

“The goal of DCPE is to help keep local economies going even through the tough times caused by the drought,” he said.

“That’s why this program is so important, because it helps keep people working, helps keep cash flow going and ensures that local businesses can keep operating.”

All Maranoa council regions are eligible to apply for funding through the Federal Government’s $300 million Drought Communities Programme Extension round.

