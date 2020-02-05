Rural southwest medical practice in crisis

SHORTAGE: The Chinchilla Medical Practice is having trouble recruiting doctors to move out west.

SHORTAGE: The Chinchilla Medical Practice is having trouble recruiting doctors to move out west.

PROVIDING the best primary healthcare to her community is a priority for Joanne Nicole, but she is finding it almost impossible as the practice is feeling the full force of the national rural doctor shortage.

Chinchilla residents are already experiencing wait times of up to three weeks to see a doctor which is unlikely to decrease anytime soon after the manager of Chinchilla Medical Practice announced last week that they will only have two doctors on duty in the interim thanks to the shortage.

The centre is experiencing extreme difficulties in recruiting good GPs who are willing to move to the regional areas, despite doing all they can to entice GPs to make move.

The medical practice has undertaken extensive advertising as well as signed up with recruitment companies, however suitable applicants haven't been found.

Ms Nicole said this could be due to a decrease in overall applications to the Australian General Practice Training (AGPT) and the downgrade of the Chinchilla Hospital maternity service.

"In the last three years the general pathway intake has remained steady between 767 in 2018 and 744 in 2020, but the rural pathway intake has steadily dropped from 609 in 2018 to 486 in 2020," she said.

The situation is causing her to become extremely frustrated and she has called for all levels of government to help provide solutions.

She said more GPs are attracted to work in the hospital system and non-GP speciality areas instead of working rurally.

"'Rural' is classed as anywhere from Bribie Island to the Sunshine Coast hinterland instead of being east of the Toowoomba Range so it is very difficult for us to compete with these areas," she said.

"As well as seeing patients at the practice, the doctors work on rotation to do doctors clinics at the Illoura Aged Care Facility, three times a week, we are also open seven days a week which takes its toll on our doctors who are already working long hours.

"GPs working in the city do not usually have the same on call commitments, and this makes city work more attractive than training and staying in the bush."

Discussions in the past have occurred with Dr Gillmore from the medical practice and LNP's Member for Callide Collin Boyce in the past, however more conversations need to be had as rural health service still prove to be issue.

"It's obviously a person's decision made on a personal basis by the doctors, why they don't doctors want to come and live and practise in Chinchilla," he said.

"That is a question that doesn't really have an answer for, to be absolutely specific.

"Some would argue it's a money thing and again in the old days doctors were mandated when they graduated to do some time in rural and regional centres, should that be reinstated?

"There has to be some conversations happening in area to come to a comprise and make sure rural and regional people have got adequate access to regional health services.

"You simply can't afford to not have health services in rural and regional Queensland.

"That's just not an option."

For now, the practice will endeavour to get as many patients in each day as humanly possible and continue to have discussions with Darling Downs Health.

"Between drought, fire, and flooding rains, we are hoping for some good news for the bush soon."