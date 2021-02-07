Rural fireys issue warning as bushfire season approaches

BE PREPARED: The Rural Fire Service (RFS) is urging south west Queensland residents to start preparing for the upcoming bushfire season while conditions are favourable .Picture: Richard Gosling

The Rural Fire Service (RFS) is urging south west Queensland residents to start preparing for the upcoming bushfire season while conditions are favourable.

RFS area director John Welke said early preparation was more important than ever, following the extreme fire activity witnessed across New South Wales and Queensland from 2018—2020.

“Thankfully, we had a bit of a reprieve last season with 221 bushfires compared to 605 fires the season before, but that does not mean we can be complacent,” Mr Welke said.

“The Rural Fire Service has already conducted 12 hazard reduction burns in key areas across the region and we’re urging residents to start thinking about their own bushfire preparations.”

Mr Welke said conditions were ideal to begin hazard mitigation activities, due to the moisture in the soil due to recent rainfall, and cooler summer months.

“With good rainfall comes increased fuel loads,” he said.

“We’ve seen huge vegetation growth right across the region and in areas that don’t usually have a lot of excess fuel.

“Farmers are starting to see nice, green grazing land for the first time because of the prolonged drought.

“This could turn into potentially high fire risk areas which must be managed properly.”

Mr Welke said landowners could conduct hazard reduction burns on their own properties by obtaining permits from their local fire warden.

“Permits ensure everyone is aware of any permitted burns going on so they can be managed safely,” he said.

“Residents must also let their neighbours know if they are planning a burn.”

“Slashing, mowing, cleaning up the yard and removing any dry leaves or grass that could become fire hazards are just as important.

“Preparation is key and the earlier you can get it done, the better and safer you and your family are.”

Mr Welke also urged travellers to the Darling Downs region to take extra care when driving.

“There is more green grass on the side of the roads heading out to western places like Roma, St George and Charleville,” he said.

“One spark from a camper trailer or caravan could spark a bushfire that could spread quickly, so we’re asking drivers to do their checks, drive to conditions and stop when needed.”

For more information head here.

