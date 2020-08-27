Rural Fire Station set to be built in Glenmorgan

NEW DEVELOPMENT: Council has approved a lease for a rural fire station to be built in Glenmorgan. Pic: Zizi Averill

GLENMORGAN may soon be home to a rural fire station as the Western Downs Regional Council approved a lease on behalf of the Public Safety Business Agency (PSBA).

The Queensland Government established PSBA in 2014 to provide support to Queensland’s public safety agencies, such as, the Queensland Police Service, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, and the Office of the Inspector-General Emergency Management.

On Wednesday, July 22, council carried the motion to consider PSBA’s lease on a section of three adjoining council owned properties to develop a rural fire station.

Council called upon an exemption in section 236 of the Local Government Regulation (2012) to enable the plans go ahead, which stated; local government may dispose of a valuable non-current asset other than by tender or auction if the valuable non-current asset is disposed of to a government agency.

A 20-year lease will be offered to PSBA to develop the station on lots 318, 319, and 320 on Crown Plan G8081 – at the rate of $1.00 a year plus GST.

WDRC chief executive officer Ross Musgrove will be negotiating and finalising the lease with PSBA.

All but one council member, Cr Megan James, were in favour of moving ahead with the Glenmorgan Rural Fire Station, as the motion was carried eight to one.