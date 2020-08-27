Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NEW DEVELOPMENT: Council has approved a lease for a rural fire station to be built in Glenmorgan. Pic: Zizi Averill
NEW DEVELOPMENT: Council has approved a lease for a rural fire station to be built in Glenmorgan. Pic: Zizi Averill
News

Rural Fire Station set to be built in Glenmorgan

Peta McEachern
27th Aug 2020 2:43 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GLENMORGAN may soon be home to a rural fire station as the Western Downs Regional Council approved a lease on behalf of the Public Safety Business Agency (PSBA).

The Queensland Government established PSBA in 2014 to provide support to Queensland’s public safety agencies, such as, the Queensland Police Service, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, and the Office of the Inspector-General Emergency Management.

On Wednesday, July 22, council carried the motion to consider PSBA’s lease on a section of three adjoining council owned properties to develop a rural fire station.

Council called upon an exemption in section 236 of the Local Government Regulation (2012) to enable the plans go ahead, which stated; local government may dispose of a valuable non-current asset other than by tender or auction if the valuable non-current asset is disposed of to a government agency.

A 20-year lease will be offered to PSBA to develop the station on lots 318, 319, and 320 on Crown Plan G8081 – at the rate of $1.00 a year plus GST.

WDRC chief executive officer Ross Musgrove will be negotiating and finalising the lease with PSBA.

All but one council member, Cr Megan James, were in favour of moving ahead with the Glenmorgan Rural Fire Station, as the motion was carried eight to one.

genmorgan rural fire station megan james queensland goverment ross musgrove western downs regional council

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SPEED BLITZ: Drivers caught in notorious local school zone

        Premium Content SPEED BLITZ: Drivers caught in notorious local school zone

        News EMBARRASSED drivers were pulled over by police officers in front of students and parents during a Western Downs speeding blitz.

        Two new cases, 7000 prisoners in lockdown

        Premium Content Two new cases, 7000 prisoners in lockdown

        News There are two new cases of coronavirus in Queensland

        How to get involved as vaccine trial expands

        Premium Content How to get involved as vaccine trial expands

        Health UQ coronavirus vaccine: Trials set to expand

        $1500 pandemic leave could be on offer for Qlders

        Premium Content $1500 pandemic leave could be on offer for Qlders

        News $1500 paid pandemic leave could be on offer for Queenslanders