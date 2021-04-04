Rural Darling Downs heavyweight joins real estate agency

WELCOME ERROL: After 33 years in the business, rural real estate agent Errol Luck will be joining Ray White in Oakey. Picture: Ben Hunt

A heavy weight in rural real estate with more than 33 years experience will be joining an up and coming business just east of Dalby.

Agent Errol Luck has teamed up with rural experts Geoff and Julie Byers of Ray White Rural Oakey to create an agency to be reckoned with on the real estate landscape of the Toowoomba region.

Mr Luck was born and bred in the area and knows it like the back of his hand, after growing up on a farm in nearby Meringandan.

“I’m a local, I was born and bred in Meringandan – my family has had a farm there since 1906,” Mr Luck said.

“I have the experience to sell anywhere in Queensland but I’m passionate about the north side of Toowoomba where I came from.”

Despite plans to retire, Mr Luck couldn’t give up the opportunity to help friends, Geoff and Julie Byers.

The couple opened Ray White Rural Oakey in November 2020 after decades in the Toowoomba agribusiness industry.

Mr Luck said his main goal is to help the Byers create a successful business by providing second-to-none knowledge and customer service.

“My focus is helping Geoff and Julie and to get the best price for my clients. I’m old school, I like to help them as much as I can and play it straight down the line,” he said.

“I don’t tell any lies because it will only come back to bite you.

“I value honesty and integrity and that’s what you get with me.”

Over his more than three decades in real estate and rural sales, Mr Luck has sold everything from rural properties, residential homes, trucks and machinery and a particular focus on piggeries.

Mr Byers welcomed Mr Luck to the Ray White Rural Oakey team.

“We couldn’t think of anyone in the area who could help us take our business to the next level and provide exceptional and knowledgeable service to all our clients,” Mr Byers said.

“We are thrilled Errol has come on board and are looking forward to celebrating his success.”

