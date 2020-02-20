Rebels rugby star now ripped without steroids

Ryan Louwrens of the Rebels passes the ball at AAMI Park in Melbourne.

Ryan Louwrens has been turning heads this week and not just because of his impressive performance against the Waratahs.

The 28-year-old from Johannesburg made his first start for the Rebels in Friday's 24-10 Super Rugby win in Melbourne, controlling the game superbly in conjunction with five-eighth Matt To'omua.

If that wasn't enough, Louwrens also caused a stir on social media as the Rebels posted a photo of the ridiculously ripped halfback's bulging biceps at training.

Rebels halfback Ryan Louwrens is quite the specimen. Picture: Melbourne Rebels/Twitter

"Ryan's almost like another forward, the size of him," Rebels winger Andrew Kellaway told the Fox Rugby Podcast.

"He's so big and strong and confrontational.

"I hadn't seen much of Ryan before I came back here.

"But Ryan had a fantastic game and between him and Matty To'omua, they were the difference for us.

"He brings a different element to Frank (Lomani).

And yes, "he's a good looking rooster," Kellaway confirmed.

"Ryan's the full package."

Louwrens is no stranger to Australian rugby.

He played for the Force between 2014-17 after the Perth club gave him a chance to make amends for a drug ban.

Louwrens served a two year suspension after testing positive for anabolic steroids as a teenager in South Africa.

"I was 18 and uninformed, young and stupid," Louwrens said in 2013.

"I wouldn't say I was unaware.

"I was basically uninformed about the substance.

"It was pretty stupid and I had two years where I couldn't play rugby at any level.

"For two years I was stressed out hoping and praying to get the opportunity again.

"I never thought it would come around. Now it has happened, it's unreal. I have learnt from my mistakes and I've moved on. I'm so grateful for the Force for this opportunity."

After the Force folded, Louwrens moved to Japan and played for the Kintetsu Liners in 2018-19.

He was initially tagged as Fiji star Lomani's backup at the Rebels but will surely retain the No 9 jersey for Saturday's clash with the Sharks in Ballarat.