Talhia Hornick, Dalby. Dalby Wheatchix vs. St George Frilly Frillnecks. Risdon Cup Senior Grand Final Day. Saturday, 24th Aug, 2019.
News

Rugby season postponement could extend, rep fixtures cancelled

Meg Gannon
2nd Apr 2020 3:00 PM
DARLING Downs rugby clubs remain in the dark regarding the 2020 rugby season, with some officials saying the postponement may last longer than initially expected.

Downs Rugby general manager Matt Hammond told News officials were engaging in weekly Zoom meetings, but were still unsure as to whether the season would kick off in May, as per initial plans.

“In line with the Australian Government’s announcements regarding safe practice, Rugby Australia’s position still stands that all Community Rugby activities are postponed until the first week of May 2020,” he said.

“There is every chance this postponement will be extended … It is an unknown at this stage how long the Pandemic postponement will continue, nor is it known what the process of emergence back to normal life will be.”

The 2020 rugby season was postponed just weeks before kicking off in light of COVID-19 regulations that barred sporting clubs and competitions from operating.

Mr Hammond also revealed that all State Championship and Representative fixtures have been cancelled for 2020.

QRU Teenage Boys State Championships hosting rights have been giving to Downlands College for the July 2021 competition, given the cancellation of the tournament this year.

“Downs Rugby is actively working with Clubs with proposed frameworks for shortened 2020 competitions or resuming as normal in 2021,” Mr Hammond said.

“Downs Rugby is guided by all levels of Government and Rugby bodies as to a resumption to play when is practically safe.”

dalby wheatchix dalby wheatmen downs rugby

