Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Tommy Raudonikis dies: Rugby league legend loses long cancer battle
Tommy Raudonikis dies: Rugby league legend loses long cancer battle
Rugby League

Rugby league legend Tommy Raudonikis dies, aged 70

by Dean Ritchie
7th Apr 2021 9:54 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Rugby league great Tommy Raudonikis has died.

Raudonikis, 70, endured a long battle with cancer.

One of rugby league's great characters, Raudonikis played 24 matches for NSW and 20 Tests for Australia.

"The club is in deep mourning," Wests Ashfield CEO, Simon Cook said. "He will always be a legend of the Magpies."

Watch The 2021 NRL Telstra Premiership Live & On-Demand with No Ad-Breaks During Play. New to Kayo? Try 14-Days Free Now >

 

Colourful character and legendary player Tommy Raudonikis has passed away.
Colourful character and legendary player Tommy Raudonikis has passed away.

 

 

Raudonikis was a champion Wests and Newtown halfback, playing for the Jets in the 1981 grand final.

He had fought testicular cancer after suffering a quadruple heart surgery. Raudonikis was then diagnosed with throat cancer.

Wests Tigers and the NRL will release a statement about Raudonikis's death this morning.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Rugby league legend Tommy Raudonikis dies, aged 70

More Stories

editors picks nrl rugby league sport tommy raudonikis

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man busted nearly four times the limit on country road

        Premium Content Man busted nearly four times the limit on country road

        Crime A Western Downs man was told by a magistrate that he risked injury to himself and to others, after he returned a reading of 0.192 roadside.

        Young man suffers serious injuries in farming accident

        Premium Content Young man suffers serious injuries in farming accident

        News A young man is in a serious condition after he injured his arm on a rural property...

        Every Queensland road impacted by flash flooding

        Every Queensland road impacted by flash flooding

        Weather Full list of roads impacted by flash flooding

        CRIME WRAP: Hotel vandalised by offenders, speeders caught

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: Hotel vandalised by offenders, speeders caught

        Crime Investigations are continuing into a senseless act of vandalism after a popular...