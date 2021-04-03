Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A New Zealand rugby commentator has been forced to apologise after making a dreadful joke during a post-game interview.
A New Zealand rugby commentator has been forced to apologise after making a dreadful joke during a post-game interview.
Sport

Rugby commentator’s atrocious, racist accent

by Christopher Reive — NZ Herald
3rd Apr 2021 10:31 AM

Sky Sport commentator Joe Wheeler has apologised to Highlanders flanker Kazuki Himeno after comments he made following the team's 33-12 win over the Crusaders on Friday night.

The Japanese international had a superb outing in his first start for the team in Sky Super Rugby Aotearoa and was an important cog in the team's win over the previously unbeaten Crusaders.

Speaking to Highlanders first five-eighth Mitchell Hunt after the match, Wheeler praised Himeno's performance, but did so in a mock-Asian accent.

"He was leally impressive, wasn't he? He was leally, leally good," Wheeler said to Hunt on the live broadcast.

It was a moment that did not go down well with the audience, with many taking to social media to voice their concerns about what had happened.

In a statement to the Herald, a spokesperson for Sky confirmed Wheeler apologised to Himeno as well as Highlanders management after the incident.

"Joe Wheeler has spoken with Kazuki and apologised to him and to team management," the statement claimed.

"He absolutely accepts this is not the standard expected of the broadcast team.

"Sky is committed to being culturally respectful and we expect all crew to do the right thing."

Wheeler himself took to social media to apologise.

 

 

"Tonight I stuffed up! I've spoken with @teikyo_8 (Kazuki Himeno) and apologised to him and the @Highlanders and our Sky crew. I absolutely accept this is not the standard expected of the sideline team. I've got some work to do obviously, but I'm absolutely committed to doing better," he wrote on Twitter.

 

This originally appeared on NZ Herald and was republished with consent.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Rugby commentator's atrocious, racist accent

racism sport

Just In

    Putin declared sexiest man

    Putin declared sexiest man
    • 3rd Apr 2021 11:16 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXCLUSIVE: Latest Dalby homes to hit the market this week

        Premium Content EXCLUSIVE: Latest Dalby homes to hit the market this week

        Property Are you on the hunt for your next home? Looking for an investment property? Here are the latest homes in Dalby that have hit the market.

        Fast-tracked vaccine for COVID health workers’ households

        Premium Content Fast-tracked vaccine for COVID health workers’ households

        Health Fast-tracked vaccine for COVID health workers’ and their households

        NAMED AND SHAMED: Dalby drink or drug drivers exposed

        Premium Content NAMED AND SHAMED: Dalby drink or drug drivers exposed

        Crime Here’s a new list of drug or drink drivers who have been caught putting the safety...

        Roma police appeal of assistance regarding unlawful entry

        Premium Content Roma police appeal of assistance regarding unlawful entry

        News Roma police have released a photo of a man they believe could help with their...