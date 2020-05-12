Rugby clubs given ballpark start date for 2020 season

St George Frillneck Fillies are looking forward to the season resuming in the coming months.

St George Frillneck Fillies are looking forward to the season resuming in the coming months.

DOWNS Rugby have opened up a subcommittee who are currently working in the hope that training and competition will begin in the coming months.

Collaborating with Queensland Rugby Union and local clubs, the subcommittee will work through COVID-19 restrictions that have delayed this year’s competition and decide together on a start date for the season.

Downs Rugby general manager Matthew Hammond said the committee hoped training would begin in early June, with the competition kicking off in July.

“There are a number of safety protocols to be approved and in place, before the QRU will lift the current suspension order with a staged return to Community Rugby,” he said.

“Downs Rugby is following all instructions from the QRU carefully and we look forward to a return to Community Rugby on the Darling Downs, with our affiliate clubs and their volunteer workforces and our players, as soon as is directed and is safe to do so.”

All representative fixtures were cancelled in April and local clubs across the Downs have been barred from training and competing in light of new COVID-19 restrictions.

The Downs Rugby board have been meeting regularly via Zoom for the last few months to discuss how they would move forward with the 2020 season.

Downs Rugby Limited Chairman Mike Horan AM thanked QRU general manager for community rugby Gaven Head for the enormous amount of work that been undertaken with Rugby Australia, State and Federal Governments to develop protocols for a possible to return to Rugby under COVID-19 safety guidelines.