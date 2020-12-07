Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19

by Frank Chung
7th Dec 2020 7:14 AM

 

Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who is leading efforts to overturn the election, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The President announced the news in a tweet on Sunday afternoon.

"Rudy Giuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!" Mr Trump tweeted.

 

 

The 76-year-old has been heading Mr Trump's legal team in a series of hearings in front of state lawmakers in recent weeks, presenting the campaign's evidence of election fraud.

The Trump campaign is attempting to overturn Joe Biden's victory in key battleground states including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin, Arizona and Nevada through a double-pronged strategy of legal challenges and pressuring state legislatures overrule the popular vote and appoint their own pro-Trump electors.

 

 

 

It comes after Mr Giuliani's son, Andrew Giuliani, tested positive for COVID-19 last month, along with Donald Trump Jr. and a number of others in the President's inner circle including Boris Epshteyn, a member of Mr Trump's legal team.

The US is experiencing record daily numbers of new coronavirus cases as the pandemic death toll passes 280,000 since January. More than 1.3 million new cases have been recorded in the past week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

 

More to come.

 

Originally published as Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 health politics usa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tributes flow for Dalby man after tragic drowning

        Premium Content Tributes flow for Dalby man after tragic drowning

        News THE Dalby community is in mourning after the heartbreaking deaths of a man and his mate when they swam into the surf to save their children.

        Two new cases in Qld as Hunt issues plea

        Premium Content Two new cases in Qld as Hunt issues plea

        Health Save grandma: Plea for young Aussies to get the jab

        Relief on the way after scorching heatwave

        Premium Content Relief on the way after scorching heatwave

        Weather Relief on the way after scorching heatwave

        Pregnant wife saves husband in desperate Teewah rescue

        Premium Content Pregnant wife saves husband in desperate Teewah rescue

        News A five-month pregnant woman saved her husband from being swept away