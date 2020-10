DATE WITH COURT: RSL drinks landed man in the back of a cop car. Pic: supplied

WHEN Chinchilla police pulled over a 44-year-old man leaving the RSL they got more than they bargained for, finding him allegedly wasted behind the wheel of his car.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said the man was intercepted for the purpose of a roadside breath test.

“It’s reading came back four times over the limit,” he said.

The spokesman said not only was the man highly intoxicated, he was also driving without a driver’s licence.