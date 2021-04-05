Roxy Jacenko’s $140k fight against Bitcoin trader

Roxy Jacenko talks about her legal battle against a Bitcoin trader after he and street artist Anthony Lister were charged over a graffiti attack on her office.

Roxy Jacenko talks about her legal battle against a Bitcoin trader after he and street artist Anthony Lister were charged over a graffiti attack on her office.

PR maven Roxy Jacenko has opened up about her nightmare legal battle against a Bitcoin trader, who she claims has "terrorised" her for the last two years.

Last week, a shock twist in Jacenko's ongoing case against Sydney socialite, Anthony Hess, saw him charged over a 2019 attack on her Paddington office one year after a judge initially rejected her AVO application.

Jacenko, 40, is now seeking to recover in excess of $140,000 in damages and legal fees after Hess and street artist Anthony Lister were each charged with two counts of "aggravated intentionally mark premises etc without consent".

"I am relieved. Justice is on the way to being served," Jacenko told Confidential.

"Having been terrorised across Sydney with multiple prominent highly visual spaces graffitied with my name and obscenities was extremely distressing.

"I will look at appealing to recover the damages and legal fees (in excess of 140k) in light of this new evidence and their charges. Morally I should be able to recover."

In February last year, Jacenko fled Downing Centre court in tears after Magistrate Allison Hawkins rejected her bid for an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO) against Hess in a scathing smackdown.

Roxy Jacenko leaves court in February 2020. Picture: John Grainger

Jacenko hired prominent barrister and former judge Greg James QC, to argue that Hess had her living in fear after allegedly spray painting "Roxy is a C***" on her office wall in April 2019 and posting threatening messages on social media.

The vandals were captured on CCTV at the time, however, Hawkins described the evidence as "hollow and unimpressive" and "grossly exaggerated" and Jacenko said she now feels somewhat vindicated in light of recent charges.

Jacenko with her husband Oliver Curtis and children Pixie and Hunter.

"I would hope that it is recognised that the magistrate made the wrong decision," Jacenko said.

"Not only was my place of work vandalised, my children were exposed to the attack on their way to school.

"I will not forget a call from my then four-year-old son Hunter saying, 'Mum why does it say you're a dog on the wall?' After the Magistrate Alison Hawkins threw out my application to extend the AVO citing that I was 'hollow and unimpressive - grossly exaggerated' I was forced to retain ongoing security patrols for our home and commercial properties."

Hess previously denied the allegations, telling a court last year that, "Gay guys don't do graffiti."

Hess is due to face the Downing Centre Local Court in June while Lister is scheduled to appear later this month.

Originally published as Roxy Jacenko's $140k fight against Bitcoin trader

A vandal is captured on CCTV outside Jacenko’s Paddington office in 2019.

Anthony Hess.

Street artist Anthony Lister. Picture: Christian Gilles