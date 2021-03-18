Rotten drunk neighbour terrorised Rainbow Beach women

A Rainbow Beach man faced court for chasing his 18yo neighbour, cornering her mother and threatening to punch a police officer.

A Rainbow Beach man faced court for chasing his 18yo neighbour, cornering her mother and threatening to punch a police officer.

Police were called to a disturbance in a Rainbow Beach unit block earlier this year, after a heavily drunk 33-year-old man cornered one of his neighbours and chased another down the driveway.

Jason Patterson pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday to a public nuisance charge and obstructing a police officer.

MORE GYMPIE COURT:

On January 28 at 9pm, Patterson had been drinking heavily when he knocked on his neighbour's door and a woman came out of her unit and spoke to him.

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell said Patterson cornered the woman outside the doorway and was yelling at her, causing her to feel scared and threatened.

"The defendant chased her 18-year-old daughter down the complex driveway and yelled out that he was not going to turn around until she turned around," Sergeant Campbell said.

"She thought the defendant was going to hit her."

When police arrived, the mother and daughter both appeared to be shaken and upset, saying Patterson had used their car the previous week.

DON'T MISS:How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

"While speaking with the informant inside the unit, police heard repeated, loud aggressive knocking on the front door of the unit," Sgt Campbell.

"Police walked out, spoke to the defendant who appeared severely affected by alcohol and unsteady on his feet and told him to leave."

Police arrested Patterson the next day and took him to the watch house.

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: @thegympietimes

"While police performed a pat down search, he became aggressive, raised his voice, lifted his hands off the bench, made fists and turned his head towards the police officers head."

Patterson was breathalysed and returned a reading of 0.295, nearly six times the legal limit.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler fined him $600 and no conviction was recorded.