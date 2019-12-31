Room for improvement in Aussies inclusive attitudes

RESEARCH: Statistics show a steep increase in Australians discomfort levels when around someone severely impaired. Pic: Endeavour Foundation

Research shows the level of Australians comfortability around people with an intellectual disability depends on how server the person’s impairment is.

One in four Australians reported feeling uncomfortable around people with a severe disability highlighting the need for improvement in social attitudes.

Although the new research from Endeavour Foundation released for International Day of People with a Disability showed improvement in Australians comfortability when around those with minor intellectual disability - with only one in ten Australians reported feelings of discomfort.

The survey asked Australians to assess their comfort level around people with intellectual disability in specific social situations such as at a concert, on public transport and dining next to each other in the same restaurant.

ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT: Australians reported feeling more uncomfortable around people with severe vs mild intellectual impairment in a variety of social settings. Pic: Endeavour Foundation

Endeavour Foundation CEO Andrew Donne said the results show there’s room for improvement in Australians’ inclusive attitudes.

“Through our Inclusion Survey, we wanted to hold up a mirror to society and reflect Australia’s social attitudes towards people with an intellectual disability,” Mr Donne said.

“We measured how comfortable Australians are in various social situations such as at a music concert, at a restaurant or on public transport.

“We found that generally Australians are comfortable around people with intellectual disability, which is good, but there is still some discrimination out there.

“Imagine for a moment if a quarter of all Australians said they’d feel in some way uncomfortable sat next to a person from a minority group at a music concert or on the bus – it just doesn’t sit right does it?

“However, nearly a quarter of people surveyed reported some feelings of discomfort next to someone with a severe intellectual impairment in those scenarios.

“That’s a discriminatory attitude and we need to change that.

“We hope our research can trigger a broader public discussion on how we can increase social inclusion for people with an intellectual because they simply want to participate in society like anybody else.”