Roma’s thieves named and shamed

CAUGHT: These are the names of people caught stealing in Roma.

CAUGHT: These are the names of people caught stealing in Roma.

Darby Frederick Perrin

The courtroom gasped when an 18-year-old male was mentioned for committing 16 offences.

Perrin pleaded guilty to committing 10 counts of fraud, one stealing offence, one charge of possessing dangerous drugs, breaching bail conditions and failing to property dispose of a syringe.

Kelly Depretto

Depretto had mistaken the Roma Buy, Swap and Sell community page for a Buy, Swap and Steal page.

The court heard a Roma man advertised his second-hand iPhone 6 for $200 on the community buy, swap and sell page when 37-year-old Ms Depretto offered to buy the phone. The mother asked the seller for his bank details before turning up to the victim’s home presenting screenshots proving the purchase of the phone.

Mark Stephen Lynch

A man stole almost $1000 of groceries by fraudulently scanning a 50c Chupa Chup lollipop bar code through self-serve check-outs at Woolworths over 11 transactions.

Mark Stephen Lynch, 51, pleaded guilty on June 26 to one count of fraud for the transactions at the Roma store between March 26 and May 5 this year.

Prosecutor Rohan Brewster-Webb said Lynch on each occasion fixed the lollipop bar code to his finger and scanned other grocery items, notching up $990.66 over the transactions.

Kieran Jade Brock

Christmas was ruined for a young family after hundreds of dollars that was put aside for presents was stolen from the mother’s wallet as she slept.

Real-life Christmas grinch Brock, 24 fronted Roma Magistrates Court on August 6 for stealing $300 from a friend’s home he was staying at after being released from prison.

Jeffrey Michael Wells

A Roma man old enough to know better will pay the price for his “boredom” after facing Roma Magistrates Court.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court on October 18 at 3.45am, Wells and his accomplice forced open the roller door at the club to create enough space for Wells’ accomplice to crawl into, where he stole cans of Jack Daniels and Cola as well as a case of 12 700ml Bundaberg rum bottles.

Jessica Fay Robinson

A woman who used the self serve checkout to assist with an act of dishonesty has faced up to her actions in court.

Robinson, 20 fronted Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one charge of unauthorised dealing with shop goods (maximum $150).

Miha Kaipou Pohatu

A man who moved to Roma just a few months ago is already thumbing his nose at the town after a spending spree with a stolen bank card.

Pohatu, 20, fronted Roma Magistrates Court on September 25, pleading guilty to 18 charges including fraud, stealing and wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Heather Whiting told the court that over a month, Pohatu used a stolen bank card to buy items including perfume, groceries and phone credit.

Jonathon Thomas Welk

A thief was caught hook, line and sinker after police found his pockets full of fishing reels.

Welk, 18, fronted Roma Magistrates Court last Wednesday charged with stealing fishing equipment from Roma Home Timber and Hardware.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Heather Whiting told the court the store manager saw Welk take fishing equipment at 2.30pm on June 20 but Welk left the store before he could be approached.

Adriana Frances McLean

An employee who used her position to steal from the company has been left without a job and handed a hefty fine.

McLean, 18, fronted Roma Magistrates Court, facing a charge of stealing by clerks and servants.

The court heard McLean was a former employee of the Northern Star Store in Roma from May to August 2019 before her position as a sales clerk was terminated.

Jayden Montell Nixon

A return to Mitchell and a law abiding life awaited a 21-year-old man jailed for a string of offences.

MacDonald Law solicitor Joe McConnell told Toowoomba Magistrates Court that when his client left his home of Mitchell for towns such as Chinchilla, Roma or Toowoomba he tended to get into trouble.

The 21-year-old had spent 65 days in custody before appearing by video link from the prison to plead guilty before the court to about 50 offences including 28 matters of receiving and fraud arising from his using a stolen bank card to obtain goods for himself.

Tameka-Kaye Jacqueline Ward

A remorseful drug dealer who has “learnt her lesson” has been released from prison after spending 280 days in custody.

Tameka-Kaye Jacqueline Ward appeared in front of the Roma Magistrates Court facing 14 charges from a year of bad decisions, including thefts, fights and drug dealing.

Max Ishamel Gaur

A thief has been discovered through one woman’s iCloud account after her phone was stolen at Roma Races.

Dalby Magistrate Court heard Max Ishamel Gaur, 22, discovered an iPhone while at the races and held onto the device.

After assuming the phone had been lost and purchasing a new, replacement phone the victim approached police when a number of photos belonging to Gaur appeared in her iCloud.

Owen John Howlett

A 23-year-old man accused of robbing a Chinchilla service station at gunpoint allegedly entered the Caltex Star Mart about 9.30pm on Tuesday, March 12, armed with a silver handgun.

It is further alleged the Roma man demanded cash before fleeing the store with a sum of money.