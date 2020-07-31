Roma’s latest tourist attraction now open every day

ROMA’S latest tourist attraction is now open seven days a week.

Maranoa Regional Council has announced the Roma Saleyards Interpretive Centre is open 8am to 5pm every day including weekends.

Visitors must adhere to the Queensland Government’s 4 square metres per person rule by ensuring a maximum of 10 people are exploring the Interpretative Centre at any one time.

Upon entry, visitors are asked to sign in and wear the provided gloves while interacting with the displays.

Visitors are also encouraged to use the provided hand sanitiser.

Every day, apart from Tuesdays, the centre will not be physically regulated however staff will be monitoring live CCTV footage to ensure compliance.

Upon completion of exploring the Interpretative Centre, visitors are encouraged to continue on with their journey.

All areas, except for the main administration building, remain limited to essential agents, registered active buyers with genuine intention to purchase, saleyard workers, Council staff, contractors and transport co-ordinators (one representative from each company).

Councillor Cameron O’Neil said the potential influx of tourists coming to the interpretative centre would be a great win for the local economy.

“Now that we are seeing some tourists come through, it’s important that there’s an opportunity to showcase that attract people to come to the broader region,” he said.

“I would hope that it is an attraction that people want to see.”

The interpretative centre was opened in January 2020 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Roma Saleyards and to provide a facility where visitors can learn about the largest saleyard in the Southern Hemisphere.

“Our saleyards turned 50 in late-2019 and we decided to celebrate as part of the grand opening what has been a very successful partnership between the Local, State and Commonwealth Governments.

“A couple of real reasons drove Council’s initiative and that was the tours that have been established by local volunteers would attract more and more people every year.

“In one of the last couple of years we’ve been up to 3500 that come through tours.

“What we want to make sure that the tourists coming through our region we had something that would allow them to get a bit of a taste of the saleyards industry and the cattle industry.”

Maranoa Regional Council thanks the community for their co-operation during these uncertain times.