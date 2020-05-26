Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Principal Guy Hendriks of Roma State College said the community is in a state of mourning after the loss of one of their students.
Principal Guy Hendriks of Roma State College said the community is in a state of mourning after the loss of one of their students.
News

Roma school principal mourns tragic loss of student

Georgie Adams
26th May 2020 1:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Roma State College community is in a state of mourning by the sudden and tragic passing of one of their students.

A 10-year-old Roma State College student was one of the two boys killed in a car crash on a rural property at Mount Abundance on Sunday.

Roma State College principal Guy Hendriks said the boy was a bright and enthusiastic young student who will be greatly missed by all his friends and teachers.

"Our thoughts and sincere sympathies go out to his family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time," Mr Hendriks said.

"Support is being provided to students and staff, and guidance counsellors are available to provide support in any way they can and for as long as it is needed."

Initial reports from police indicated that just before 11.50am on Sunday, May 24, four people were travelling in a vehicle along a dirt track when it hit a ditch and rolled.

A 10-year-old from Mount Abundance and a 16-year-old from Brisbane passed away at the scene.

Two 16-year-old boys were transported to Roma Hospital with serious injuries.

Detective sergeant Scott Jackson from the Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural) said the two boys that were transported to hospital remain in a stable condition.

The detective said what caused the crash is yet to be fully determined.

"We are looking at all the aspects... but at this stage it's too early to tell exactly what was the cause of the accident," he said.

Roma patrol inspector Ray Vine attended the scene on Sunday and said forensic crash investigators are still determining the cause of the incident.

double fatality fatal traffic crash major and organised crime squad rural roma queensland roma state school

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Miles principals weigh in on long-awaited return to school

        premium_icon Miles principals weigh in on long-awaited return to school

        News Miles’ school communities are excited for students to return after weeks ofremote from home.

        Five charged over illegal house party

        premium_icon Five charged over illegal house party

        News Five people will face court after they failed to comply with COVID-19 directions.

        Ruby Princess responsible for yet another Qld case

        Ruby Princess responsible for yet another Qld case

        News Coronavirus QLD: Premier give details of state’s latest COVID-19 case total

        $11b hit: How mammoth border closure costs add up

        premium_icon $11b hit: How mammoth border closure costs add up

        Business How much border closure could cost Queensland