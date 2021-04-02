Roma police appeal of assistance regarding unlawful entry

Do you recognise this man?

Local police are appealing for the residents help after numerous offences including unlawful entry and fraud credit card transactions occurred this week.

Officers have released a photo of a man they believe will be able to assist with their investigation.

Police are looking into several offences including unlawful enter with intent and fraud credit card transactions that occurred on Wednesday, March 31.

If you have any information about his identity or the offences themselves, please contact Policelink or Crime Stoppers.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2100598386.