Roma locals raise over $100k for Children’s Charity of Qld

AN ECLECTIC mix of 30+ year old vehicles, family cars, four-wheel-drives and everything in between will hit the road this month for the 2020 Variety Bash Adventure – an event combining Australia’s longest-running charity motoring event, the Variety Bash and the Variety 4WD Adventure.

These events have raised more than $24 million for Variety, a Children’s Charity since their inception in Queensland to help give Aussie kids a fair go – a legacy that will be continued this year with the combined event.

Complete with a tailored COVID-Safe plan, the Variety Bash Adventure will be on the road from November 9-14, travelling from Bundaberg to Noosa via Nindigully, bringing joy and a much-need economic boost to regional Queensland after a challenging year.

The event, comprised of over 100 vehicles, including three local participants from Roma, will immediately fund $118,000 in grants and scholarships for local kids and schools, including many along the way, helping to change the lives of over 1700 kids who are living with sickness, disadvantage or disability.

Josh Howe working on his car at last year's Variety Bash.

Event proceeds will also help fund Variety’s grants and programs in 2021.

Among the event participants are Roma locals Lizzy Nevins, a registered nurse at Queensland Health and her partner Joshua Howe.

Miss Nevins is a second-generation Variety event participant, following in the footsteps of her parents, Richard and Sue Nevins, who have personally raised over $1.5 million for Variety during their 15-years of involvement with the charity.

This year, the Nevins family have collectively raised over $100,000 as part of their participation in the Variety Bash Adventure, which will have a huge impact in helping to give Aussie kids a fair go.

“I am also very grateful to have the bash coming through my hometown of Roma where I have lived for the past three years and gotten to be a part of the community while working at the Roma Hospital,” Miss Nevins said.

“I can’t wait to introduce my colleagues and friends to a charity that I am incredibly proud and passionate about.”

On top of the assistance provided to local families and organisations, communities along the way including Bundaberg, Miles, Roma, Mitchell, Nindigully, Kingaroy and Noosa will also see a welcome economic injection of up to $180,000 from the event’s overnight stays.

“We’re really proud of what our fundraising teams are doing for families and towns that have been hit hard by the challenges of droughts, bushfires and COVID-19,” Steve Wakerley, CEO, Variety Queensland said.

“It’s more than just the economic impact, it’s also bringing excitement and joy back to these regional and rural communities who have had an especially tough year.”

Even after the road-trippers return home, the positive impacts of the journey and their efforts will continue.

Fundraising from the event will be used throughout the year by Variety to deliver more grants, programs, scholarships and experiences to promote inclusion across the state in 2021, reaching an estimated 6500 kids and helping to unleash the magic in every child.

Thanks to sponsors including Blue Dog Training, Get Tools Direct, Bundaberg Regional Council and Seeley International who have all come on board to support the unique event.

To donate or register your interest for future events, visit: variety.org.au/qld