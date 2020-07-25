Roma kids raffle off Broncos jersey for good cause

IT'S been a tough journey for Bailey Hockey and her family after a shock diagnosis of cancer earlier this year.

The Bear and Luca Cafe and The Tasting Co have both been donating $1 from every coffee sold over the last two days to supporting Bailey's family through this tough journey.

A donated Broncos jersey was raffled off by Bailey and her classmate Rhawry Mayes after raising around $300 from raffle tickets and was won by Graham Ward.

This money will help the 13-year-old girl through her epithelioid sarcoma battle.

Despite long and difficult travel to Brisbane for treatments, her parents and the community have been blown away by her bravery.

"I was really happy about it," she said.

LUCKY WINNER: The Roma community has gathered at the Bear and Luca cafe to raffle off a signed Broncos jersey, with the proceeds going to Bailey Hockey's family. Picture: Lachlan Berlin

Rhawry came up with the idea for the fundraiser after hearing about Bailey's battle.

"My mum told me Bailey was going into surgery for cancer," he said.

"And I wanted to help with the situation.

"I feel very happy that a lot of people care and joined us and a lot of tickets were purchased.

"It's a very exciting moment that the community's gone and spent a lot of money raffling the shirt off."

Owner Michael Mayes said the cafes have been very busy over the past couple of days.

"It's always great to see," he said.

"It went really well.

"The last two days have been really busy, lots of coffees sold, and that's great!"

LUCKY WINNER: The Roma community has gathered at the Bear and Luca cafe to raffle off a signed Broncos jersey, with the proceeds going to Bailey Hockey's family. Picture: Lachlan Berlin

READ MORE: Shock diagnosis led Roma family on emotional rollercoaster