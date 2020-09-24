Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
House fire Wyndham St, Roma.
House fire Wyndham St, Roma.
News

Roma home destroyed in early morning blaze

Georgie Adams
24th Sep 2020 5:37 AM | Updated: 7:42 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 7.30AM: ONE occupant was transported to Roma Hospital. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the occupant was taken to hospital with minor spoke inhalation.

UPDATE 5.50AM: TWO occupants were inside a Roma home moments before an inferno tore through it.

Lieutenant David Jones said one occupant of a Wyndham Street home located a small fire inside an area of the home and quickly evacuated with another person.

"Our main focus was to ensure no one was injured and to protect the surrounding structures," Lt Jones said.

"When we arrived the house was engulfed so it was important we protected the surrounding areas."

A vehicle in the driveway was also destroyed by the blaze before firefighters were able to contain the fire.

Fire investigators are currently determining the cause of the fire.

 

Roma house
Roma house

 

EARLIER: A WYNDHAM St house has engulfed in flames.

At about 5.15am, emergency services were called to the home.

There are currently three Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews on scene, two ambulances and police.

The fire was contained in about 20 minutes.

More to come …

At about 5.15am, emergency services were called to the home.

There are currently three Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews on scene, two ambulances and police.

The fire was contained in about 20 minutes.

More to come …

 

 

A house was engulfed in flames in Roma this morning.
A house was engulfed in flames in Roma this morning.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chinchilla Archery club donation hits bullseye

        Premium Content Chinchilla Archery club donation hits bullseye

        News THE Chinchilla Archery Club has recived a much needed funding boost. FULL DETAILS:

        FIRE BAN: Open fires to be prohibited in southwest

        FIRE BAN: Open fires to be prohibited in southwest

        News CURRENT and upcoming fire conditions have prompted Queensland Fire and Emergency...

        New Jandowae pool manager makes splash with summer plan

        Premium Content New Jandowae pool manager makes splash with summer plan

        News AFTER leaving the region more than 25 years ago, Jandowae’s newest Aquatic Centre...

        BACK OFF PM: Deputy Premier hits out over border stance

        Premium Content BACK OFF PM: Deputy Premier hits out over border stance

        News Queensland has had no new COVID-19 cases overnight