Roma cop warns community not to be complacent

THERE has not been much crime in Roma over the past week, but one local cop wants to reinforce an important message to the community.

Senior constable Dale Kenna said it’s important that residents keep their houses and vehicles locked to help prevent theft in light of a car theft last week.

“People in a little town sometimes get a bit complacent,” he said.

“Always keep your keys out of sight.

“Don’t leave your keys on table benches or bedside tables because there seems to be some local young people breaking into houses for the sole purpose for stealing keys.”

Snr const Kenna said he wanted the community to remember to lock it, or lose it.

The only crimes to report this week was an incident where a rock was thrown at a window, and a drug driving offence.