Roma and District rugby league suspended under QRL orders

FOOTY season will be put on hold for at least six weeks, as the Roma and District Rugby League does its part to prevent coronavirus being spread in the region.

Following a directive issued by the Queensland Rugby League on Tuesday night, the RDRL is suspending all training and games until May 1, and will be following rules set by the Queensland Rugby League as the pandemic continues.

All community competitions statewide are now suspended, along with representative football, selection trials and statewide competitions; the RDRL season, which was scheduled to start on April 25 with a special Roma-Mitchell Anzac Day match, falls under the suspension.

After announcing the suspension of all community leagues, QRL managing director Robert Moore said the current pandemic was 'unprecedented' for all football clubs, and it would not put players at undue risk.

"This public health emergency we're working through is unprecedented; and the health and safety of our participants is a priority, along with the welfare of Queensland communities," Moore said.

"The decision to put our Statewide Competitions, community leagues and representative programs on hold takes into account all the relevant information provided by the National Rugby League, public health authorities and the government.

"Ultimately, it is our responsibility to implement procedures that don't place players, volunteers, staff and other stakeholders at unnecessary risk."

As the pandemic continues to evolve, the QRL confirmed it is still looking in to granting approvals for clubs to hold training sessions, pending advice from its medical staff and state health authorities.

The postponing of senior games comes after the Roma and District Junior Rugby League suspended all activities for their young players.

"After advice and direction by the QRL and (considering) the current unknown situation, we have decided that our children's, officials', parents' and community's welfare should come first," RDRL president Justin Garvie said.

"We realise this is a disappointment after a successful open day and will look to have our players back on the field ASAP.

"Rep training will be cancelled, and we will continue to communicate with everyone in regards to possible games later in the year."

The RDRL has also cancelled their scheduled trip to Brisbane, where their representative teams were due to play.