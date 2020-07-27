Rolling thunderstorm unleashed on the Western Downs

PARTS of the Western Downs received promising downpours as rolling winter storms unleased more than 20mm in Chinchilla and Dalby.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Shane Kennedy said the heaviest falls fell on Sunday, although Saturday also produced strong totals.

“Across the weekend five to 15mm fell across (the Western Downs) with the highest falls on Saturday at 9am in Dalby recording 21mm,” Mr Kennedy said.

“Further south… between Dalby and Texas 57mm was recorded.”

Mr Kennedy said the wet weather was caused by warm moisture filled air making the trough unstable.

The system brought heavy falls and gusty winds, Mr Kennedy said the weather system also dropped pea sized hail, although it was more prevalent out west near Roma.

Mr Kennedy said the wind is set the hang around along with low cloud cover providing brisk conditions across the Western Downs.

“It should start to clear by midweek - also there will be a risk of frost for the week,” he said.

Rain totals from across the Western Downs:

Argyle Chinchilla: 20mm

North Dalby: 26.5

Kaimkillenbun: 22mm

Nandi: 24mm

Miles: 10mm

Bell: 27.5mm