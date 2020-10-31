ROLLING COVERAGE: Early results from Callide

UPDATE, 6.19pm:

Very early data has come through from the seat of Callide.

The polling booth of Eidsvold in the North Burnett has reported a total of 71 votes from today.

The LNP's Colin Boyce is in the lead with 33 votes, which makes up 51.56 per cent.

Coming in second is Labor's Gordon Earnshaw, with 17 votes making up 26.56 per cent.

Third is independent Loris Doessel, with six votes and 9.38 per cent.

Of course, this is early data from a single polling booth - we'll have to wait and see what other booths return to get a more accurate prediction of who's going to win the race for Callide.

UPDATE, 6pm:

After a long day at Queensland's polling booths, the doors have come to a close.

Scrutineers will be present as the votes are counted, with results being released gradually as the night goes on.

Stay tuned to this article to see the updates as they happen.

ORIGINAL:

AS ELECTION day draws to a close, polling officials will prepare to count the votes.

This election will decide who will take the premiership during this trying time with COVID-19; Labor's Annastacia Palasczcuk or the Liberal National Party's Deb Frecklington.

It's been a long campaign with one of the largest pre-poll turnouts in Queensland history, with well over half of electors voting before today.

The five candidates that are vying for the seat of Callide are:

Anthony Walsh, GRN

Gordon Earnshaw, ALP

Colin Boyce, LNP

Adam Burling, IND

Loris Doessel, IND

This electorate covers an expansive and diverse area, from the Surat Basin in the south to the coalfields in the north.

Major towns include Chinchilla, Biloela, Gin Gin and Calliope.

The LNP and it's predecessors have won the seat of Callide every election since it's inception, with the exception of 1983, when it was scored by an independent.

Callide's voter base is largely conservative with 33.4 per cent of the primary vote going towards LNP's Colin Boyce in the 2017 election.

One Nation candidate in 2017 Sharon Lohse received 25.6 per cent of the primary vote, beating the LNP in polling stations like Biggenden, Wandoan, Calliope, and Gin Gin.

Ms Lohse is running for the seat of Maryborough in 2020 and no One Nation candidate is standing for Callide this time around.

Katter's Australian Party is not running a candidate either.

Keep checking back on this article to see Chinchilla News' and the Central & North Burnett Times' rolling coverage of the 2020 Callide election.