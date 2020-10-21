Menu
BREAKING: A in his 40s was trapped in his semi-trailer after it rolled on Clarks Rd in Chinchilla at 2.50pm. Pic: Peta McEachern
News

Roll over: Man trapped flown to hospital in serious condition

Peta McEachern
21st Oct 2020 5:33 PM
EMERGENCY services have freed a man who was trapped in his truck after being involved in a single vehicle crash in Chinchilla.

The man in his 40s spent hours trapped in his truck after it rolled over on Clarks Rd.

The crash occurred at 2.50pm on Wednesday, October 21, and he was transported to hospital at about 6pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the man was flown to the Princess Alexander Hospital in a serious condition.

“He has suffered leg and chest injuries,” she said.

Earlier, a Queensland Fire and Emergency spokesman said three crews were on scene working to free the man.

“We are using our hydraulic cutting equipment to free him,” he said.

