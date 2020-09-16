Rob Katter heads out to Roma, Dalby for election pitch

CHATTING with local councils, roadtripping through the countryside and enjoying a country lunch at the Big Rig have been on the itinerary for maverick state MP Robbie Katter and his Warrego candidate Rick Gurnett.

Hailing from North Queensland, travelling through the Warrego electorate shows Mr Katter, from his point of view, that the issues faced down here are similar to those in his home territory in the north.

“It’s an extension of my own electorate – cattle and mining are big industries,” the Member for Traeger said.

“It’s educational for me, and it’s a good opportunity for me to advocate for those solutions I see for the bush that align with those that are needed in my electorate.”

Mr Katter and his party would like to see vegetation management laws repealed, improved confidence in rural real estate markets, and to stop regional population decline.

“The rural decline is a big ship to turn around,” Mr Katter said.

“I beg people to be discerning about how they vote and question what are the policies that have driven us to this point and consider that the two major parties running from Brisbane have been the two major contributors.”

Katter’s Australian Party (KAP) only plans on running candidates outside of the southeast corner, which he’s hoping means that he won’t have to pitch to the interests of Brisbane voters.

Warrego candidate and Charleville farmer Rick Gurnett said that many community members have been worried about housing affordability across his electorate, which covers the towns of Roma, Charleville, St George, and Dalby.

Chinchilla and Miles are part of the Callide electorate, which is shared with Biloela.

“It really comes up when you’re talking to business, whether it’s the bakery,” the Charleville farmer said.

“You’ve still got to have the same amount of staff even though there’s less patronage.”

They have talked to Maranoa Regional Council, including mayor Tyson Golder, and also visited the saleyards, and met with community members.

Mr Gurnett will be travelling with Mr Katter to Dalby today, September 16.

They were originally planning on travelling to St George yesterday but skipped town due to time.