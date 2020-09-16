Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Robbie Katter not overly convinced of premier's apology
News

Rob Katter heads out to Roma, Dalby for election pitch

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@news.com.au
16th Sep 2020 8:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

CHATTING with local councils, roadtripping through the countryside and enjoying a country lunch at the Big Rig have been on the itinerary for maverick state MP Robbie Katter and his Warrego candidate Rick Gurnett.

Hailing from North Queensland, travelling through the Warrego electorate shows Mr Katter, from his point of view, that the issues faced down here are similar to those in his home territory in the north.

“It’s an extension of my own electorate – cattle and mining are big industries,” the Member for Traeger said.

“It’s educational for me, and it’s a good opportunity for me to advocate for those solutions I see for the bush that align with those that are needed in my electorate.”

Mr Katter and his party would like to see vegetation management laws repealed, improved confidence in rural real estate markets, and to stop regional population decline.

“The rural decline is a big ship to turn around,” Mr Katter said.

“I beg people to be discerning about how they vote and question what are the policies that have driven us to this point and consider that the two major parties running from Brisbane have been the two major contributors.”

Katter’s Australian Party (KAP) only plans on running candidates outside of the southeast corner, which he’s hoping means that he won’t have to pitch to the interests of Brisbane voters.

Warrego candidate and Charleville farmer Rick Gurnett said that many community members have been worried about housing affordability across his electorate, which covers the towns of Roma, Charleville, St George, and Dalby.

Chinchilla and Miles are part of the Callide electorate, which is shared with Biloela.

“It really comes up when you’re talking to business, whether it’s the bakery,” the Charleville farmer said.

“You’ve still got to have the same amount of staff even though there’s less patronage.”

They have talked to Maranoa Regional Council, including mayor Tyson Golder, and also visited the saleyards, and met with community members.

Mr Gurnett will be travelling with Mr Katter to Dalby today, September 16.

They were originally planning on travelling to St George yesterday but skipped town due to time.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Killed toddler Kaydence Mills finally laid to rest

        Premium Content Killed toddler Kaydence Mills finally laid to rest

        News BRIGHT and beautiful two-year-old, Kaydence Hazel Mills was finally laid to as 100 loved ones gathered to cherish the little girl who was killed and left in an unmarked...

        Chinchilla couple charged with toddler murder heard in court

        Premium Content Chinchilla couple charged with toddler murder heard in court

        Crime THE mother of a dead child and her partner have had their case heard in a Dalby...

        $550k in 2020: Big cash to access our pollies

        Premium Content $550k in 2020: Big cash to access our pollies

        Politics Labor, LNP in Qld earn $550k in ‘business forum’ schemes

        Pub owner avoids COVID-19 fine for table dancing video

        Premium Content Pub owner avoids COVID-19 fine for table dancing video

        News Officers have not imposed a COVID-19 infringement notice