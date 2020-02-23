Roar fight back to earn point against Glory

Update: Macauley Gillesphey scored his first A-League goal to ensure Brisbane Roar grabbed a deserved point in a 1-1 draw with Perth Glory at Dolphin Stadium on Saturday.

The English defender rose high in the 85th minute to head home a pin-point corner from Irishman Jay O'Shea.

The goal was just reward for a good second-half performance from the hosts, who again started the game slowly in going behind in the 33rd minute when star Glory marksman Bruno Fornaroli struck.

But the Glory couldn't maintain their superiority in front of a packed, pro-Roar crowd that lifted Brisbane.

Perth also tired in the second half, with the effects of their journey to and from Japan for AFC Champions League duty on Tuesday night telling as the game neared its conclusion.

The draw extended second-placed Perth's unbeaten A-League run to 10 matches, while the sixth-placed Roar continued their recent good form that has resulted in them losing just one of the past nine games.

"It's frustrating for us because it seems to be becoming a common theme," Roar skipper Tom Aldred told Fox Sports in referring to his side's slow starts.

"However, what you've got to credit is the lads bounce back every time.

"Going forward we take the positives from coming back so strong and looking like we're going to win the game in the final moments in the majority of our games this season."

Former Roar attacker Nick D'Agostino had a chance in the 13th minute but directed his shot straight at Brisbane goalkeeper Jamie Young.

The Glory continued to attack, with Uruguayan marksman Fornaroli having a goal-bound strike blocked by Roar captain Tom Aldred in the 18th minute.

The Roar thought they had a penalty in the 21st minute when referee Daniel Elder pointed to the spot after former Brisbane defender Ivan Franjic fouled veteran forward McDonald.

However, the VAR correctly intervened, ruling that McDonald was offside when passed the ball by teammate Brad Inman before Franjic's tackle.

The Glory grabbed a deserved lead in the 33th minute through Fornaroli.

Franjic and Diego Castro were involved in the build-up before Fornaroli unleashed with a shot that took a deflection off Roar midfielder Jacob Pepper on its way to the back of the net.

The Roar didn't drop their heads, with fullback Corey Brown setting up McDonald, who failed to hit the target in the 40th minute.

Brisbane brought on powerful forward Aaron Amadi-Holloway at the start of the second half, with his height and strength causing problems for the Perth defence.

"When the big man comes on, you can't hide him. Every time he comes on he seems to make an impact," Aldred said.

"To go a goal down against a strong Perth team and to have the character and desire to come back and force a point and maybe we could have got a little bit more, full credit to our boys," Roar coach Robbie Fowler said.

Fowler said the atmosphere provided by a full house at the boutique Redcliffe venue boosted his side.

"When you're playing in front of a vocal crowd, a crowd that gets behind you, it gives you a little bit of a lift," he said.

"We want people to go away knowing they've played their hand in a wonderful result."

BRISBANE ROAR 1 (Macauley Gillesphey 85m) PERTH GLORY 1 (Bruno Fornaroli 33m) at Dolphin Stadium. Referee: Daniel Elder