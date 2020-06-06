Menu
Member for Warrego Ann Leahy is calling for roads, jobs and electricity to be a priority at this year's Queensland election.
Roads, jobs, power: Leahy’s priorities

Margie Maccoll
6th Jun 2020 12:00 PM
ROADS, jobs and the cost of electricity are three key issues Member for Warrego Ann Leahy believes are of most concern to residents and will be the ones she will be targeting in the lead up to the state election on October 31.

Ms Leahy said the Labor government had completely ignored the southwest region when it came to roadworks and instead funded roads up and down the coast to the tune of $400 million.

She said she would be calling on Annastacia Palaszczuk’s government to invest in roads in the region.

“The roads are falling apart,” she said.

Jobs were another thing in need in the region and particularly for young people, she said.

She said the government needed to invest in job incentives for young people across various industries including tourism, agriculture and energy.

“The tourism industry is really hurting at the moment and we need to make sure there is an agriculture industry,” she said.

Ms Leahy said she wanted the government to make sure there wasn’t further tax imposed on the oil and gas industry.

And with the skills and knowledge in the region in the energy industry she wanted locals to be the ones to benefit from future jobs in renewable energy projects.

Ms Leahy wants government policy to create greater energy competition.

The cost of electricity was a huge issue for residents and businesses, she said.

“If you’re in the south east corner you have 27 different retailers to choose from. We have one – Ergon energy,” she said.

“We need to see more competition. I know a local bakery that spends $400 a day on gas and electricity.

“That’s a lot of loaves of bread you have to sell for that.”

Articles contributed by Margie Maccoll are sponsored by the Judith Nielson Institute for Journalism and Ideas.

warrego mp ann leahy

