Roads, bridges and footpaths to get major cash splash

WESTERN Downs Regional Council has announced that they will splash over $40 million on the region’s roads in this financial year’s budget.

A comprehensive package of works to improve the region’s road network and boost connectivity across local towns has been delivered as part of Council’s 2020/21 Budget handed down today, July 22.

The Western Downs region encompasses the largest road network in the state, and Council is investing in improvement works to keep the region moving and supporting local jobs.

Councillor George Moore, who holds the portfolio for Works and Technical Services, said the region relied on strong connectivity to support major industries and investment.

“Our region is home to multiple major industries such as farming, manufacturing, and energy which all rely on good connectivity between our towns and beyond,” he said.

“This year, Council is delivering a massive $42.1 million road program including road upgrades, gravel re-sheeting, bitumen dust suppressions, and bitumen resealing.

“Council manages the largest road network in Queensland, with more than 7,500 kilometres of local roads to be maintained.

“Council is investing around $4.6 million in bitumen reseals and around $5 million in gravel re-sheeting as well as planned upgrades.

Some of the upgrades proposed are:

Drillham South Road, Drillham

Wilds Road, Dalby

Bullock Head Road, Tara

Ehlma Boundary Road, Chinchilla

Arubial Road, Condamine

Missing link on Jandowae-Macalister Road

“Region-wide flood reconstruction works will also take place, with Council securing an additional $5 million in State Government funding following the February floods.”

Cr Moore said Council was also investing nearly $2 million in new and improved footpaths, contributing to enhanced liveability and accessibility right across the Western Downs.

“Footpaths are a key component of Council’s Accelerated Infrastructure Program under our flagship COVID-19 Recovery Package and play a huge part in securing local jobs for local people while increasing the connectivity of our towns,” he said.

“Already we’ve completed the first package of fast-tracked footpath works as part of our recovery package and I’m excited to see this continue to roll out over the coming months, as well as our wider footpath program which altogether will add more than eight kilometres of additional footpath to the region.

“Our region is a wonderful place to live and work and we want to encourage people to spend more time outside walking the dog or riding a bike with the family and enjoying our great lifestyle.”

Three regional bridges will also undergo rehabilitation as part of this year’s budget to strengthen road connections on Jimbour Station Road, Burra Burri Creek Road, and Grosmont Road.

Council runs a modern well-maintained fleet of machinery and will be investing around $4.9 million in plant replacement, including 3 graders and several tractors and trucks.

Find out more about Council’s 2020-21 budget here, and the COVID-19 Recovery Package here.