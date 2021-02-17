ROAD WORKS: Full list of Chinchilla road closures

Over a dozen Chinchilla homes are gearing up for the long haul as the Western Downs Regional Council is set to close roadways for a major roadworks operation.

Residents and business owners in the vicinity of Inverai Rd and Short St received a letter from the councils works manager apologising for any inconvenience the three month-long operation may cause.

DETAILS: Here’s a list of the upgrades set to take place mid-February. Pic: Supplied

“WDRC apologises in advance… but trusts the works being undertaken will be of great benefit to (everyone),” the letter read.

“During construction, short term road closures will be in place permitting access for local traffic flow only through the work site.

“Access to driveways in the immediate works area may be restricted for short periods during kerb work, concrete curing and bitumen and surfacing works.

“The works supervisor will contact affected residents and business prior to driveway interruption to arrange alternative access.

“Council will make its best effort to maintain customer access to businesses in the work area.”

The council will begin work on Inverai Rd, the Warrego and Wambo St intersection, and Short St in mid-February, and weather permitting, it is planned to wrap up in mid-May.

ROADWORKS: An aerial shot of the affected streets. Pic: WDRC

The council spokeswoman urged road users to take note of any road changers and follow the roadworks signage.

“The safety of residents, general public, and road users is of utmost importance whilst these construction works are in progress.”

