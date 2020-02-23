Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A road train was swept from the highway at Amby, where the Amby Creek had flooded.
A road train was swept from the highway at Amby, where the Amby Creek had flooded. contributed
News

Road train swept from Warrego Highway in floodwaters

Jorja McDonnell
by
23rd Feb 2020 9:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRUCK driver has been hospitalised overnight, after their road train was swept off the Warrego Highway in floodwaters at Amby, near Mitchell.

Local fire and rescue services and an SES crew were called to the scene at Amby Creek about 10.15pm, and executed a rescue operation.

An SES flood boat was dispatched from Mitchell to retrieve the driver, who was trapped in the cab, with the water rising up to his feet inside.

Fortunately, the driver was uninjured, and Queensland Ambulance Service transported them to hospital at 12.30am, as a precaution after exposure to the elements.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        APPROVED: Chinchilla to receive off-leash dog park

        premium_icon APPROVED: Chinchilla to receive off-leash dog park

        News Council approved the new attraction this week.

        WATCH: Woman smashes bottle-o with wood chunk 16 times

        premium_icon WATCH: Woman smashes bottle-o with wood chunk 16 times

        Crime Police have released a video of a woman who tried to smash her way into a Western...

        Teen drug driver caught twice in two weeks

        premium_icon Teen drug driver caught twice in two weeks

        News “What your history will now show is that you’re not yet 20 and have one drink...

        “You should never drive again”: 61y/o drink driver banned

        premium_icon “You should never drive again”: 61y/o drink driver banned

        Crime An ‘invalid’ 61-year-old man will have his license disqualified for eight years...