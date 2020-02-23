Road train swept from Warrego Highway in floodwaters

A road train was swept from the highway at Amby, where the Amby Creek had flooded.

A TRUCK driver has been hospitalised overnight, after their road train was swept off the Warrego Highway in floodwaters at Amby, near Mitchell.

Local fire and rescue services and an SES crew were called to the scene at Amby Creek about 10.15pm, and executed a rescue operation.

An SES flood boat was dispatched from Mitchell to retrieve the driver, who was trapped in the cab, with the water rising up to his feet inside.

Fortunately, the driver was uninjured, and Queensland Ambulance Service transported them to hospital at 12.30am, as a precaution after exposure to the elements.