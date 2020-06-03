Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The scene of a double fatal crash near Cloncurry. Picture: Debra Emtner-Rudd
The scene of a double fatal crash near Cloncurry. Picture: Debra Emtner-Rudd
News

Road train smash leaves woman, teen dead

by Nathan Edwards
28th Dec 2020 3:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman and a teenager have died after a major traffic crash near Cloncurry in Queensland's far northwest this morning.

Police said the victims had been travelling in a utility along the Barkly Highway west of Cloncurry when it collided with a road train about 6.35am.

The 44-year-old woman and 17-year-old boy died at the scene.

The driver of the road train sustained chest and abdominal injuries and was airlifted to Mount Isa Hospital in a stable condition.

The crash closed the highway for several hours, It reopened this afternoon.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Originally published as Road train smash leaves woman, teen dead

More Stories

crash editors picks fatal traffic crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        900+ PICS: Every Western Downs social racing photo from 2020

        Premium Content 900+ PICS: Every Western Downs social racing photo from 2020

        News We’ve compiled all of the social photos from race days in Chinchilla, Miles, Bell, and Warra into one story to celebrate a tough year for country racing.

        160 PHOTOS: Every photo from the Dalby races in 2020

        Premium Content 160 PHOTOS: Every photo from the Dalby races in 2020

        News We’ve compiled every social photo from the Dalby racecourse this year to celebrate...

        Grants opening for Maranoa organisations after tough year

        Premium Content Grants opening for Maranoa organisations after tough year

        News Maranoa MP David Littleproud is encouraging communities to apply for new grants...

        Woman flown to hospital after smashing into fence

        Premium Content Woman flown to hospital after smashing into fence

        News One woman had to be airlifted to Brisbane while another was hospitalised following...