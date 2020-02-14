Road towards weir added to closed flood affected Chinchilla roads

George Gray bridge on Chinchilla Tara road is currently closed.

THE George Gray Bridge heading towards the Weir on Chinchilla-Tara road is the latest road closed due to rising water levels from the weir overnight.

There are road closed signs in place at Greenswamp Road and local police are asking everyone to observe these signs, they are in place to ensure safety.

The Bureau of Meteorology has a minor flood warning in place for Charleys Creek.

Minor to moderate flood levels are easing upstream of Chinchilla during Thursday evening.

The Charleys Creek at Chinchilla is currently at 4.32 metres (minor flooding) and steady.

Creek levels at Chinchilla are expected to exceed the moderate flood level (5.00 m) during Friday with further rises up to the level of the Warrego Highway Bridge (5.2 metres) possible later in the day.

The Western Downs Regional Council in co-ordination with the Department of Transport and Mainroads has realesed the following information regarding flooded roadways in Chinchilla.

Here is a list of Chinchilla roads that are currently closed or inundated with water:

•Avenue Rd - south of Chinchilla - Wambo Creek - water over Road

•Banana Bridge Road - south of Brigalow Chainage - Condamine River Bridge - water over road

•CLOSED - Boyd Street - Chinchilla town

•Burncluith Rd - At Charlie's Creek - Burncluith Bridge - 800mm over the bridge

•Burnt Bridge Road - 500mm of water over bridge at 2.15pm

•Chinchilla - Kogan Road - water over road

•CLOSED Clark's Road - Chinchilla Town - 2m+ over crossing

•Engine Road - west of Chinchilla- water over road

•Greenswamp Road - west of Chinchilla - Greenswamp Bridge (Charleys Creek) 500mm over the bridge

•Monmouth Road - 1m over the bridge

•Montrose Road- Wambo Creek - Open with caution water over road and damage

•CLOSED Pelican Back Road - east of Chinchilla - 1.5m over floodway

•CLOSED Red Hill Road - 2m+ over floodway

•Auburn Rd - Rocky Cr - caution 200mm water through floodway

•Canaga Creek Road - floodways - water over road

•Chinchilla Wondai Rd - Round waterhole - caution water over road

•Chinchilla Wondai Rd - Canaga Cr - water over road

•Chinchilla Wondai Rd - Darr Creek - water over road

•CLOSED - Chinchilla Tara Rd - George Gray Bridge

•Chinchilla Tara Rd- caution 300mm water reported through floodway's

•CLOSED Deadman;'s Gully - water over road

•Dalby Kogan Road - Braemar Cr - water over road

•Tara Kogan Road - Kogan Cr - water over road.

Remember: If it's flooded, forget it. For flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500. For life threatening emergencies, call triple-0 (000) immediately.

