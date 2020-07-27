Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Road toll horror: Another driver dies

by Shae McDonald
27th Jul 2020 2:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A person has died after the car they were driving rolled and slammed into a tree west of the Gold Coast.

Emergency services were called to Mundoolun Connection Rd at Boyland just after 11am on Monday.

The sole occupant of the car suffered life-threatening injuries but it's understood they died at the scene.

Initial investigations suggest the person was driving along the road when the vehicle rolled and crashed into a tree.

Queensland police's forensic crash unit is now investigating.

Drivers have been urged to avoid the area.

The incident adds to a horror few days on Queensland roads.

On Saturday, four young Queenslanders were killed in a horror crash at Advancetown, about 30 minutes' drive from Monday's incident.

An international tourist was killed on Fraser Island on Sunday when the car he was driving rolled on 75 Mile Beach.

Originally published as Road toll horror: Another driver dies

More Stories

editors picks fatal road crash road safety tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WET WEEKEND: Photos of Maranoa hail storm

        premium_icon WET WEEKEND: Photos of Maranoa hail storm

        News BACKYARDS across the Maranoa were transformed white by a passing hailstorm.

        DRUG BUST: Police raid Western Downs homes, charge 22 people

        premium_icon DRUG BUST: Police raid Western Downs homes, charge 22 people

        Crime POLICE seized quantities of marijuana, ice, and magic mushrooms.

        Shock diagnosis led Roma family on emotional rollercoaster

        premium_icon Shock diagnosis led Roma family on emotional rollercoaster

        News The teenager has become a beacon of inspiration after a diagnosis

        Pregnant mother charged with drink driving on Warrego Hwy

        premium_icon Pregnant mother charged with drink driving on Warrego Hwy

        News A PREGNANT Chinchilla mum-of-two was caught drinking a beer while driving on the...