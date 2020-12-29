Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
ROAD SPIKES: Police employed the use of road spikes to assist them to capture a man driving an allegedly stolen car on Sunday night on the Northern Rivers.
ROAD SPIKES: Police employed the use of road spikes to assist them to capture a man driving an allegedly stolen car on Sunday night on the Northern Rivers.
News

Road spikes used to stop stolen car

Alison Paterson
28th Dec 2020 11:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AFTER refusing to pull over when police activated their lights and sirens, a man's futile attempts to flee saw him crash into another car.

Police confirmed that a man, 30, had been charged with driving offences and resisting arrest after a pursuit on Sunday night.

Police said about 10.40pm on Sunday, December 28, officers from Tweed/Byron Proactive Crime Team were conducting patrols of the Chinderah area when they saw a Queensland-registered silver Hyundai Getz turn right onto Chinderah Rd.

Checks revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen.

Police activated their warning lights and sirens directing the driver to stop. Instead the driver allegedly accelerated away, and a pursuit was initiated.

Officers followed the vehicle from Chinderah to Kingscliff, where police-deployed road spikes slowed the stolen vehicle but it continued driving, and hit a Toyota Camry, causing it to come to a rest on the median strip.

Damage to the front wheel caused the vehicle to stop.

The 30-year-old man allegedly struggled with police before he was placed in the rear of a caged police vehicle.

The man was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where he was charged with a number of offences including police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, drive while licence cancelled, resist officer in execution of duty and receive property stolen outside NSW.

The man was refused bail at Lismore Local Court yesterday, He will appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday, January 11, 2021.

Police said a 35-year-old female passenger was also arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station, where she was given a Field Court Attendance Notice, for be carried in conveyance taken w/o consent of owner, and released.

The woman will appear before Tweed Heads Local Court on January 25, 2021.

kingscliff lismore court stolen car tweed byron police distirct
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        POSITIVE GROWTH: Dalby businesses that defied 2020

        Premium Content POSITIVE GROWTH: Dalby businesses that defied 2020

        Business Despite a challenging year, several Dalby businesses were able to rally in the face of adversity and record positive growth.

        Dalby mum’s meltdown after boozy drive for food

        Premium Content Dalby mum’s meltdown after boozy drive for food

        Crime A drunk Dalby mum’s drunken drive for takeaway food resulted in her being arrested...

        CATASTROPHIC: Western Downs home collapses in flames

        Premium Content CATASTROPHIC: Western Downs home collapses in flames

        News Fire crews and paramedics rushed to reports a home east of Chinchilla had erupted...

        Jandowae man arrested on drunk ciggie run to Dalby

        Premium Content Jandowae man arrested on drunk ciggie run to Dalby

        Crime A decision to drive to the shops after 20 stubbies has cost a young Jandowae man...