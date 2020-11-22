Menu
News

Road closed after serious truck, motorbike crash

by Shiloh Payne
22nd Nov 2020 12:11 PM
A motorcyclist is fighting for life after a serious crash involving a truck in the Gold Coast hinterland, with the road expected to remain closed "for some time".

Crews were called to the crash at Nerang Murwillumbah Road in Advancetown just before 10am, where a patient was extricated after being trapped.

The motorcyclist is believed to have suffered critical injuries in the incident. Queensland Ambulance Service said critical care paramedics were sent to the scene.

Police advised travellers to avoid the area as a portion of it remains closed - between Pine Creek Rd and Advancetown. They said it was expected to remain closed "for some time".


The area has seen several serious crashes, including fatal accidents.

A horror two-vehicle crash earlier this year took the lives of four university students.

Brisbane's Courtney Smith, 20, and Kirsten Van Gorp, 22 were killed alongside Townsville's Lochlan Parker, 20 and Katrina McKeough, 21 when the car they were travelling in crashed into an oncoming ute.

Originally published as Road closed after serious truck, motorbike crash

